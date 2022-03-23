ST. PETERSBURG — As part of the Tampa Bay Times Masterworks series, Time for Three will perform with the Florida Orchestra Saturday, March 26, 8 p.m.; and Sunday, March 27, 2 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $18. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
Concertgoers will be treated to the world premiere of Time for Three performing “Contact,” written by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Kevin Puts specifically for the popular crossover string trio. The work was co-commissioned by the Florida Orchestra in its dedication to music as a living art form.
The program also will include Leonard Bernstein’s Symphonic Dances from West Side Story paired with Gabriela Lena Frank’s Three Latin-American Dances. Daniel Black will conduct.
Defying convention and boundaries, Time for Three stands at the busy intersection of Americana, modern pop, and classical music. To experience Time for Three live is to hear the various eras, styles, and traditions of Western music fold in on themselves and emerge anew. Bonded by an uncommon blend of their instruments fused together with their voices, Charles Yang (violin, vocals), Nicolas “Nick” Kendall (violin, vocals), and Ranaan Meyer (double bass, vocals), have found a unique voice of expression to share with the world.
The band has become renowned for their charismatic and energetic performances. Having graced the stages of Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, and the Royal Albert hall, their inimitable and mutable style fits equally well in an intimate club setting, like Joe’s Pub in New York, or Yoshi’s in San Francisco. In 2016, Time for Three was featured on the famed “Night of the Proms” tour, sharing the stage with such artists as Chaka Khan and Ronan Keating, playing arenas throughout several European countries. The trio has collaborated with artists as diverse as Ben Folds, Branford Marsalis, Joshua Bell, Aoife O’Donovan, Natasha Bedingfield, and Arlo Guthrie, and have premiered original works — written for the band — from composers Chris Brubeck and Pulitzer Prize-winners Jennifer Higdon and William Bolcom.
In 2020, the band partnered with cellist and composer Ben Sollee to put together the soundtrack to the new Focus Features' film “Land,” starring and directed by Robin Wright. The film first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2021.