CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall and the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre recently announced a string of holiday-themed shows set for December.
The lineup includes performances by Johnny Mathis, Peter White, and Celtic Angels, among others.
Tickets went on sale July 24. Tickets for all performances will only be available by visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
Times, dates, performers, performances and descriptions of performances are all subject to change. Ruth Eckerd Hall is at 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre is at 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Following is a list of seasonal performances scheduled at Ruth Eckerd Hall:
Johnny Mathis Christmas
- Friday, Dec. 4 at 8 p.m.
- Tickets are $135, $99, $59 and $39
Celebrating his 64th year in the music industry, legendary singer Johnny Mathis’ sublime vocal approach to music eclipses passing fads and trends. He has performed songs in an incredible variety of styles and categories — from music composed for stage and film to golden era jazz standards, contemporary pop hits and holiday music, all of which has assured his reputation as one of the most enduring vocalists in music history.
Best-known for his supremely popular hits such as “Chances Are,” “It's Not For Me to Say,” “Misty” and “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” Mathis has recorded close to 80 albums, including six Christmas albums that have made him the undisputed and iconic “Voice of Christmas.”
Bowzer’s 13th annual Holiday Rock ‘N’ Roll Party
- Saturday, Dec. 12 at 7:30 pm
- Tickets are $81.75, $56.75, and $41.75
Hosted by Jon “Bowzer” Bauman, the concert features Peter Noone’s Herman’s Hermits, Joey Dee, Sha Na Na Reunion with Johnny Cotardo and Henry Gross, Bowzer & The Stingrays, Rocky & The Rollers and more.
Neil Berg’s 112 Years of Broadway/Broadway Holiday
- Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 1 & 7:30 p.m.
- Tickets are $35, $25 and $18
The show will recreate some of the greatest moments from Broadway’s finest shows of the century and holiday favorites.
Salute to Vienna: New Year’s Eve Concert
- Thursday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m.
- Tickets are $100, $75, $50 and $35
This dazzling performance evokes a golden age of Viennese music, brimming with energy, merriment and romance. It is a glorious recreation of the beloved Neujahrskonzreet, the concert that has welcomed the New Year for more than 80 years in Vienna and all over the world.
Following is a list of performances at the Nancy And David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre:
Celtic Angels Christmas
- Sunday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.
- Tickets are $55, $45 and $30
Celtic Angels Christmas captivates audiences of all ages with the magic of Christmas in an awe-inspiring show which encompasses vocal and instrumental seasonal and Irish favorites along with spectacular world class champion Irish dancing. Celtic Angels Christmas features the beautiful vocal quintet Victoria Kenny, Eimear Crealey, Sari Greenberg, Muirgen O’Mahoney, and Amy Penston. Combined with the stunning dance routines of the Celtic Knight Dancers featuring two former lead dancers of Riverdance, Patrick O’Mahoney and Ryan Lalley; this family show is a true holiday celebration of Christmas in Ireland.
A Peter White Christmas
- Thursday, Dec. 10 at 8 p.m.
- Tickets are $48 and $38
A Peter White Christmas will feature guests Mindi Abair and Vincent Ingala.
Keb’ Mo
- Sunday, Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m.
- Tickets are $65.50, $55.50 and $35.50
This widely acclaimed artist released his most recent album, “Oklahoma,” winning him a 2020 Grammy Award for Best Americana Album.
A Rockapella Christmas
- Friday, Dec. 18 at 8 p.m.
- Tickets are $59, $45 and $30
A Rockapella Christmas returns to the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre after their sold-out performance last year. For their Christmas show, a capella superstars Rockapella will perform holiday classics like “Silver Bells,” “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” and “White Christmas” with their original holiday hits such as “The Hope We Hold,” “Christmas Without You” and more.
Sister’s Christmas Catechism
- Sunday, Dec. 20 at 3 & 7 p.m.
- Tickets are $59, $45 and $35
It’s “CSI Bethlehem” in this holiday mystery extravaganza, from the author of “Late Nite Catechism.” In “Sister’s Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of The Magi’s Gold,” Sister takes on the mystery that has intrigued historians throughout the ages: Whatever happened to the Magi’s gold?