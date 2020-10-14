TAMPA — The Straz Center for the Performing Arts is among a select group of venues taking part in “Live from the West Side: Women of Broadway,” a virtual concert series, which will be transmitted live in HD with professional sound mixing.
The series will feature three performances, including Patti LuPone on Saturday, Oct. 24, 8 p.m.; Laura Benanti on Saturday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m.; and Vanessa Williams on Saturday, Dec. 5, 8 p.m.
Subscription packages and single tickets are available. Regularly priced subscription packages are $75 and include access to all three livestream events. Regularly priced single tickets are $30 for each livestream event. All tickets include access to each livestream performance, plus an additional 72 hours of on-demand viewing of a video recording of the livestream, available beginning one hour after each live broadcast ends. Profits from the concert series will benefit the Straz Center.
Tickets are on sale now. To purchase tickets, call 813-229-7827 or 800-955-1045 outside Tampa Bay; or visit www.strazcenter.org. Handling fees will apply.
Patti LuPone
Patti LuPone is one of the most celebrated divas in Broadway history with two Tony Awards for Best Actress and a further five nominations to date. With extensive credits in film, television, and the recording studio, LuPone is best known for iconic Broadway and West End performances including Eva Perón in “Evita,” Reno Sweeney in “Anything Goes,” Norma Desmond in “Sunset Boulevard,” Mrs. Lovett in “Sweeney Todd,” and Mama Rose in “Gypsy.”
LuPone can currently be seen on Netflix as Avis Amberg in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series “Hollywood” and recently won the Olivier and What’sOnStage awards for her performance as Joanne in Marianne Elliott’s production of the Stephen Sondheim/George Furth musical “Company” in London’s West End.
Laura Benanti
With Broadway credits ranging from the “My Fair Lady” revival to Steve Martin’s “Meteor Shower” to “She Loves Me,” Laura Benanti garnered a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for the 2008 production of “Gypsy” — among five career nominations to date. She has also enchanted audiences on the small screen, appearing on “Younger,” “Supergirl,” “Nashville,” “The Good Wife,” and “Nurse Jackie.”
In the midst of an illustrious career spanning Broadway, film, and television, this unforgettable actress, singer, author, and activist now brings a longstanding dream to life as she gears up to release new solo music with Sony Music Masterworks.
Vanessa Williams
Vanessa Williams is one of the most respected and multi-faceted performers in the entertainment industry today. Having sold millions of records worldwide, Williams has also achieved numerous No. 1 and Top 10 hits on various Billboard Album and Singles charts: Pop, Dance, R&B, Adult Contemporary, Holiday, Latin, Gospel and Jazz. Her critically acclaimed work in film, television, recordings and the Broadway stage has been recognized by every major industry award affiliate including four Emmy nominations, 11 Grammy nominations, a Tony Award nomination, three SAG award nominations, seven NAACP Image Awards and three Satellite Awards. Her platinum single "Colors of the Wind," from the Disney’s “Pocahontas,” won the Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe for Best Original Song.