CLEARWATER — Bowzer’s Holiday Rock ’N’ Roll Party will be presented Saturday, Dec. 17, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $41.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Tis the season to celebrate when Jon "Bowzer" Bauman — formerly of Sha Na Na — returns to the Ruth Eckerd Hall stage for his 14th annual Bowzer's Holiday Rock 'N' Roll Party. This year’s lineup will feature such legendary artists as Peter Noone, Gary U.S. Bonds, and Dennis Tufano.
Noone is best known as the lead singer in the 1960s British pop group Herman's Hermits, whose hits included "Mrs. Brown, You've Got a Lovely Daughter," "There's a Kind of Hush," and "I'm Henry VIII, I Am." Born in Jacksonville, Bonds’ hits included "New Orleans," "This Little Girl," and "Quarter to Three." Dennis Tufano was the original lead singer of The Buckinghams.
The show also will feature a Sha Na Na reunion with Henry Gross and Johnny Contardo; Joey Dee; Bowzer and The Stingrays and more.
As a student attending Columbia University in New York in 1969, Bauman and some of his fellow classmates combined their love for the classics of rock and roll with a dynamic theatrical approach to form Sha Na Na. The ’50s legend’s eighth professional gig was opening for Jimi Hendrix 53 years ago at the Woodstock Festival.
Sha Na Na had its own TV series for four seasons beginning in the late ’70s and also appeared in the classic movie “Grease.” Bauman went on to become a VJ on the music channel VH-1 during its first two years. He’s appeared on several television series, such as “Miami Vice.” He also hosted the “Hollywood Squares” half of the “Match Game/Hollywood Squares Hour.”
Bauman has spoken on behalf of musicians and helped pass legislation, known as the Truth in Music Act, which compels any group using the name of a classic group to have at least one of the original members.