CLEARWATER — Steve Martin and Martin Short bring their “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today” tour to the Tampa Bay area for one show Friday, April 28, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $103.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. The show also will feature special guests Jeff Babko and the Steep Canyon Rangers.
Steve Martin and Martin Short’s new tour “You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today” redefines the form in unexpected and profound ways, by two of the funniest, most influential and acclaimed talents of the past century. Their humor is often subversive, but it is always a joyous self-deprecating romp from two comedy masters driven to make each other laugh as much as the audience. The jokes come at you at a rapid-fire pace with little set-up and big punch lines as they mock Hollywood and the fickle nature of celebrity, but the comedy truly soars when they lovingly — and relentlessly — roast each other. Martin and Short’s chemistry and timing on stage reflect a friendship forged over three decades, which developed when they met for the first time on the set of the 1986 film “Three Amigos.” These two titans of comedy have been touring together since 2015 when they launched their first live show entitled “A Very Stupid Conversation.”
Martin is one of the most well-known talents in entertainment. His work has earned him an Academy Award, five Grammy Awards, an Emmy, the Mark Twain Award and the Kennedy Center Honors. Martin began his career on “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour” (1967-1969), for which he earned his first Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing Achievement in Comedy, Variety or Music in 1969. Martin’s films are popular successes and are the kind of movies that are viewed again and again. They include “The Jerk” (1979), “Plane, Trains & Automobiles” (1987), “Roxanne” (1987), “Parenthood” (1989) “L.A. Story” (1991), “Father of the Bride” (1991) and “Bowfinger” (1999).
He is also an accomplished Grammy Award-winning, boundary-pushing bluegrass banjoist and composer. The song “California” is Martin’s newest collaboration with the Grammy-winning North Carolina-based Steep Canyon Rangers following the release of their albums, “The Long-Awaited Album” in 2017 and “Rare Bird Alert” in 2011. Martin, who has released five albums of original American roots music since 2009, also collaborated with Edie Brickell on “So Familiar” in 2015 and “Love Has Come For You” in 2013, which won a Grammy for Best American Roots Song for the title track and inspired their Tony Award nominated musical “Bright Star.”
Short, a celebrated comedian and actor, has won fans and accolades in television, film and theater since his breakout season on “Saturday Night Live” over 30 years ago. Short won his first Emmy Award in 1982 while working on Canada’s SCTV Comedy Network, which brought him to the attention of the producers of SNL. He became an SNL fan-favorite for his portrayal of characters such as Ed Grimley, lawyer Nathan Thurm, and "legendary songwriter" Irving Cohen.
His popularity and exposure on SNL led Short to cross over quickly into feature films. He made his debut in “Three Amigos” and followed with “Innerspace,” “Three Fugitives,” “Clifford,” “Pure Luck” and Tim Burton’s “Mars Attacks.” One of Short’s most memorable roles was in the remake of “Father of the Bride” as Franck the wedding planner, a role he reprised a few years later in “Father of the Bride Part II.” Short lent his voice to the animated film “Madagascar 3” and Tim Burton’s Oscar-nominated “Frankenweenie.”
An accomplished stage actor, Short won a Tony, Theatre World Award and an Outer Critics Circle Award for his role in the revival of “Little Me.” He was also nominated for a Tony Award and took home an Outer Critics Circle Award for the musical version of Neil Simon’s “The Goodbye Girl.” Short co-wrote and starred in “Fame Becomes Me.” Short most recently appeared on Broadway in Terrence McNally’s “It’s Only a Play.”
Martin and Short star together in Hulu’s most-watched comedy series, “Only Murders in the Building.” Selena Gomez co-stars in the series, which was co-created by Martin and John Hoffman, who serve as executive producers along with Gomez, Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal and Short. The show follows three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves caught up in one. “Only Murders in the Building” received 17 Emmy nominations in 2022, winning awards for Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series, as well as an award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for Nathan Lane.
Martin and Short’s 2018 Netflix special titled “An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life” received four Emmy nominations in 2018.