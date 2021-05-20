CLEARWATER — Comedian Bob Saget will take the stage Friday, July 16, 8 p.m., at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets, starting at $35, are on sale now. This show is for mature audiences only. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Saget has starred in many successful television shows, including two of the most family-friendly shows network TV has every produced — “Full House” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos” — but he’s also an out-of-his-mind, Grammy-nominated stand-up comedian with more than 30 years of experience.
His 2013 one-hour stand-up special, “That’s What I’m Talkin’ About,” was nominated for a 2014 Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album. The special premiered on Showtime in 2013 and is available as a CD, DVD and download. His first book, “Dirty Daddy,” a New York Times best-seller, was released in 2014, to critical acclaim. The book is also available as an audio book, recorded by Saget himself.
In 2016, he finished a very fulfilling and successful nine-week run on Broadway in the Tony-nominated play “Hand to God.” That same year, he also co-starred in the film “A Stand Up Guy.”
In 2019, Saget’s independent film “Benjamin” was released. It is available for streaming on Hulu and Apple TV. He was also the host for the CMT TV series “Nashville Squares.” Last fall he competed on the fourth season of “The Masked Singer” and was revealed as the Squiggly Monster. He recently shot the film “Blue Iguana” and spends much of his time recording his new podcast, “Bob Saget’s Here for You.”