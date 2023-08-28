A number of new movies and limited television series will debut this week, including the following titles opening in theaters or premiering via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘The Equalizer 3’
Genre: Vigilante action thriller
Cast: Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning, David Denman, Sonia Ammar, and Remo Girone
Director: Antoine Fuqua
Rated: R
Since giving up his life as a government assassin, Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) has struggled to reconcile the horrific things he’s done in the past and finds a strange solace in serving justice on behalf of the oppressed. Finding himself surprisingly at home in Southern Italy, he discovers his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends’ protector by taking on the mafia.
The film is scheduled to be released on Sept. 1 by Sony Pictures Releasing.
‘The Good Mother’
Genre: Crime thriller
Cast: Hilary Swank, Olivia Cooke, Jack Reynor and Hopper Penn
Director: Miles Joris-Peyrafitte
Not rated
Starring two-time Academy Award-winner Hilary Swank, Olivia Cooke and Jack Reynor, “The Good Mother” follows journalist Marissa Bennings (Swank) who, after the murder of her estranged son, forms an unlikely alliance with his pregnant girlfriend Paige (Cooke) to track down the killers. Together they confront a world of corruption and drugs in the seedy underbelly of a small city in upstate New York. As they get closer to the truth, they unearth an even darker secret.
The film is scheduled to be released by Vertical Entertainment on Sept. 1.
‘All Fun and Games’
Genre: Horror
Cast: Asa Butterfield, Natalia Dyer, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Laurel Marsden, and Annabeth Gish
Director: Ari Costa
Not rated
While playing an otherwise innocent game, a group of children summon a demon, who possesses one of them. Marcus (Asa Butterfield), the possessed child, forces the other children to play traditional games, with a deadly consequences: Red Rover on a rooftop, Flashlight tag with fire, Simon Says jump off a water tower, etc. The surviving children, notably Marcus’ brother and sister, must face the demon to save themselves.
The film is scheduled to be released on Sept. 1 by Vertical Entertainment.
‘Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose’
Genre: Dark comedy
Cast: Simon Pegg, Minnie Driver, Christopher Lloyd, and Neil Gaiman
Director: Adam Sigal
Rated: PG-13
When famed paranormal psychologist Dr. Nandor Fodor (Simon Pegg) investigates a family's claims of a talking animal, he uncovers a mysterious web of hidden motives. Soon, everyone becomes a suspect in Dr. Fodor's relentless pursuit of the truth.
The film will be released in theaters on Sept. 1 by Saban Films.