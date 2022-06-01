Most millennials — and those in subsequent generations — probably can’t recall a time when there wasn’t at least one prime-time animated television series. “The Simpsons” debuted in 1989 after appearing in a series of animated shorts on “The Tracey Ullman Show.” More than 725 episodes have been broadcast. It has been more than a decade since the show toppled long-standing records, becoming the longest-running American animated series, longest-running American sitcom, and the longest-running American scripted primetime television series. It is unlikely any other show will challenge its longevity.
Of course, “The Simpsons” wasn’t the first prime-time animated television series. Most people will tell you that “The Flintstones,” which ran from 1960 through 1966, can lay claim to that honor — but a certain moose and squirrel may disagree. “The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle and Friends” debuted one year earlier, in 1959, on ABC, on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:30 p.m., situating right after “American Bandstand.” The show moved to NBC in 1961, went from black-and-white to color, and ran on Sundays at 7 p.m. leading in to “Walt Disney's Wonderful World of Color.” From a cultural standpoint, “The Flintstones” had a more significant impact on the future of prime-time animated television series. Without Fred and Wilma Flintstone, there would be no Homer and Marge Simpson.
“The Simpsons” is similarly a cultural juggernaut that has spawned a number of analogous shows. “The Critic” debuted in 1994. “King of the Hill” debuted in 1997. “Family Guy” debuted in 1999. That same year saw Matt Groening — creator of “The Simpsons” — launch a second show, “Futurama.”
In comparison, “Bob’s Burgers” is a new kid on the block. Since it premiered in 2011, there have been 12 seasons and more than 200 episodes of this animated television sitcom created by Loren Bouchard. The series revolves around Bob and Linda Belcher and their children, Tina, Gene, and Louise. The Belchers run an old-school hamburger diner on Ocean Avenue in an unnamed coastal town.
Like “The Simpsons” before it, “Bob’s Burgers” has made the leap from television to the big screen.
“The Bob’s Burgers Movie” was theatrically released by 20th Century Studios on May 27 — roughly two years later than anticipated due to the pandemic. The movie is directed by Bouchard and Bernard Derriman. The voice cast is no different than the show: H. Jon Benjamin voices Bob Belcher, as well as Jimmy Pesto Jr. and a few other characters; John Roberts voices Linda; Dan Mintz voices Tina, Eugene Mirman voices Gene; and Kristen Schaal voices Louise. Other voice cast members include Larry Murphy as Teddy, Zach Galifianakis as Felix Fischoeder, Kevin Kline as Calvin Fischoeder, David Wain as Grover Fischoeder, Paul Rudd as Jericho, Jordan Peele as Fanny, Gary Cole as Sgt. Bosco, Aziz Ansari as Darryl, and Laura and Sarah Silverman as Andy and Ollie Pesto, respectively.
It's as simple as this: If you enjoy the show “Bob’s Burgers,” you will enjoy “The Bob’s Burgers Movie.” It is like comfort food: familiar, soothing, satisfying, and reliable. It may not be haute cuisine, but it’s enjoyable and nourishing. The plot may not push any boundaries, but it does highlight each character’s quirks that make them both charming and — sometimes — frustrating.
The main story begins when a water main bursts on Ocean Avenue directly in front of the Belchers’ restaurant, opening an enormous sinkhole that blocks access to Bob's Burgers. This comes at a particularly terrible time, as Bob and Linda are struggling to come up with an overdue loan payment. They have seven days to raise the money. This is a common theme on “Bob’s Burgers.” The Belchers are often at risk of losing the restaurant due to financial problems.
When Louise — the family’s youngest child — accidentally stumbles upon a skeleton in the sinkhole, any hopes of getting the hole filled quickly evaporate. Police arrest Calvin Fischoeder, who owns the building the Belchers lease, for the murder of a carny named Cotton Candy Dan.
To clear Calvin and help their parents save the restaurant, the children set out to solve the mystery. Each child is simultaneously grappling with other coming-of-age type issues that correspond to their characters. Tina is fantasizing about summer love. Gene is worrying about whether others will appreciate his unconventional music. Louise, having been taunted by other children on the playground, wants to prove that she is brave.
For a film that bills itself as a “musical comedy-mystery-adventure,” it seems like the songs are few and far between. Bouchard and company also missed an opportunity to use the feature film format to broaden the Belchers’ horizons a bit, moving some of the action outside the recognizable borders of their hometown. Instead, audiences watch as the characters revisit all their usual haunts, from their school to Wonder Wharf. Almost all the action takes place within an area of a few city blocks.
I can’t fault “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” for going with a tried-and-true formula. Does it feel like a two-part episode that’s been padded with some unnecessary filler? Yes. Does it repeat some themes that have been explored in the show? Yes. Does it still manage to entertain audiences, even though it doesn’t expand any characters beyond their established attributes? Absolutely.
Despite their idiosyncrasies — no, because of their idiosyncrasies — the Belchers are oddly compelling and irresistibly enchanting. That’s what makes “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” so fun and delightful.
And since we’re on the subject of prime-time animated series, “Wait Till Your Father Gets Home,” which ran from 1972 through 1974, is the true prototype of adult animated sitcoms.
Assistant reviewer B.C. Zumpe, a 15-year-old, shares her thoughts on the film:
As a fan of the TV show, I was excited to hear that “Bob’s Burgers” was going to be on the big screen. After seeing the film, I was not disappointed.
For those of you who haven’t seen the show, the story won’t be hard to figure out: the Belcher family runs a small restaurant and they deal with life, work, school, family, etc. You don’t really need to watch every episode unless you want to get all the references or recognize all the side characters.
In contrast, people who do watch the show should probably see this movie, not only because they will enjoy it, but the events of the story should also affect future episodes. The movie opens with a flashback of a murder. We’ll get back to it later. Back in the present, it’s one week before summer vacation. Bob and Linda are trying to get an extension on their loan from the bank, and they even make a burger for the loan officer. Tina is both excited and nervous to ask Jimmy Jr. to be her summer boyfriend, which is one example of how this could affect the series. Gene has made an instrument out of a napkin holder, rubber bands and plastic spoons, but it doesn’t seem to catch on with his friends. This is one plot that doesn’t really develop as much as the others. Louise is insecure about her pink bunny ears; she feels that she needs them to be brave.
Bob and Linda don’t get the extension, and they have one week to pay before they lose the restaurant. The other girls call Louise a baby, and she ends up taking her siblings on an adventure so she can prove herself. She climbs into a sinkhole that opened up by the restaurant while her siblings tape her. Having watched the show, I know that this is something she would normally do in this kind of situation. As she starts to have doubts, she falls in the hole, and she finds a skeleton. The skeleton is Cotton Candy Dan, who was a carny and was killed in that opening flashback.
This leads to Mr. Fischoeder, the landlord who can make sure the Belchers don’t have to pay rent, getting charged for his murder. The kids decide to solve the case themselves, clear Mr. Fischoeder’s name, and save the restaurant.
Overall, this was an enjoyable movie. It’s kind of like a longer version of a normal episode or a two-part special, but I’m OK with that. The plots cover the characters’ traits and values seen in the show. I do think that the next episodes will acknowledge what happened in the movie, so it’s important to go see it, though they’ll probably still explain what happened. Although this is a musical, there are only a few musical numbers and they are spread out over a long time. It isn’t perfect, but it was fun to watch and it’s worth seeing in theaters.