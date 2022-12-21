ST. PETERSBURG — Cirque Dreams Holidaze will light up the stage Tuesday, Dec. 27, 7:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $33. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
A dazzling family holiday spectacular, this annual tradition wraps a whimsical, Broadway-style musical infused with contemporary circus artistry into the ultimate holiday gift for the entire family.
As lights dim and music plays, a fantastical cast of holiday storybook characters come to life presenting an elaborate wonderland, invoking the stories behind a child’s eye as they dream on the most magical of nights. Ballerinas, nutcrackers, snowmen, penguins, reindeer, ethereal aerialists, gingerbread people, carolers and colossal ornaments fly, balance, juggle and stretch imaginations.
Audiences nationwide will celebrate this most wonderful time of the year with over 20 of the world’s critically acclaimed and accomplished artists and circus acts all gift-wrapped amidst a backdrop of new sets, scenery, and storylines. Broadway singers perform original music along with new twists on seasonal favorites such as “Deck the Halls,” “Winter Wonderland” and “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.”
For more information, visit www.cirqueproductions.com.