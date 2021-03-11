CLEARWATER — Here Come the Mummies will perform Saturday, Oct. 23, 8 p.m., at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets, starting at $35, are on sale now. Visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
In 2017, the band’s “Friction Tour” featured sold-out shows at the Chicago House of Blues, Louisville’s Mercury Ballroom and Indianapolis’ Vogue Theatre. HCTM is the only band ever to appear on the Riverbend Festival’s massive Coke stage three years in a row in its 30-year history.
Here Come the Mummies is an eight-piece funk-rock band with a one-track mind. “Terrifying Funk from Beyond the Grave” is their calling card. Since their discovery, HCTM has been “direct support” to P-Funk, Al Green, Mavis Staples, KC and the Sunshine Band, and Cheap Trick. They have rocked Super Bowl Village, become a regular on “The Bob and Tom Show” and played massive festivals such as Summer Camp, Suwannee Hulaween, Common Ground, Voodoo Fest, Musikfest, Summerfest and Riverbend.
For band information and a complete list of tour dates, visit HCTM.Band/Go.