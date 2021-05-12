Family Movie Night
BELLEAIR — Family Movie Night will present “Onward” on Friday, May 14, at the Dimmitt Community Center, 918 Osceola Road, Belleair.
The gates open at 6:30 p.m. The movie will begin at twilight. Admission to Family Movie Nights is $5 per person. Children 4 and younger are free. Advanced registration and full registration payment must be paid prior to admission. Concessions will be sold onsite.
To register, visit www.townofbelleair.com/539/Family-Movie-Nights.
PAVA plein aire event
LARGO — The Professional Association of Visual Artists will demonstrate painting, drawing and photography techniques Friday through Sunday, May 14-16, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Florida Botanical Gardens, 12520 Ulmerton Road, Largo.
The public is invited to join PAVA members as they leave their studios behind for this plein aire event. More than a dozen artists will be scattered throughout the gardens during normal operating hours allowing the public to see first-hand how they create their artwork. Artists will discuss their individual techniques and talk about what inspires them.
For information, visit pava-artists.org.
News Channel 8 Outdoors Expo and Boat Show
TAMPA — The 30th annual News Channel 8 Outdoors Expo and Boat Show will take place Friday through Sunday, May 14-16, at Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa.
Hours will be Friday, noon to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free on Friday. Admission is $5 per person on Saturday and Sunday. Children 16 and younger will be admitted for free. Parking is free. Tickets are required. To purchase tickets in advance, visit wflaboatshow.eventbrite.com.
News Channel 8 has teamed up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to bring the Outdoors Expo and Boat Show to Raymond James Stadium. The family-friendly event will feature access to the Pirate Ship for photos all weekend, and the team’s cheerleaders and Captain Fear on Saturday and Sunday. Martín Gramática will be helping with a field goal kick on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. There will also be meet and greet opportunities with the News Channel 8 anchors. The Ducky’s Sports Lounge food truck will be offering up food and drinks for purchase as well as the Budweiser Build a Bar and satellite stations with beer, soda, and water for purchase.
With nearly 100,000 square feet of exhibits and activity space, the expo is the perfect place to explore boats of all shapes and sizes, boating accessories, fishing gear, apparel, outdoor supplies, and much more. Check out high end luxury vessels, hunting and sportfishing boats, pontoon, family, and speed boats showcased by multiple manufacturers and dealers.
Guests can take advantage of weekend seminars featuring talks on fresh and saltwater fishing, fly-fishing, boating, and more. Learn the latest tips, tricks, strategies, and advice from the industry’s most renowned professionals.
Oakhurst United to host food drive
SEMINOLE — A “touchless” food drive will be held Saturday, May 15, 9 a.m. to noon, at Oakhurst United Methodist Church, 13400 Park Blvd., Seminole.
Participants are asked to drive through and pop the trunk of their car to donate food. Volunteers at the church will retrieve donations. The food drive will benefit local food pantries.
The church is seeking nonperishable donations such as black beans, cold cereal, macaroni and cheese, jelly, tuna, canned potatoes, nutritional drinks, canned fruit, powdered milk, oatmeal in individual packages, pasta, spaghetti sauce, pasta sides, peanut butter, ramen noodles, regular rice, rice sides, tomato paste, tomato sauce, canned vegetables, Vienna sausages and soup.
OFHS golf tournament
SEMINOLE — Osceola Fundamental High School will host a golf tournament Saturday, May 15, at Bardmoor Golf Club, 8001 Cumberland Road, Seminole.
The tournament will feature a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Proceeds will benefit the school’s football program as well as Future Business Leaders of America.
To participate either as a golfer or a hole sponsor, email Cody Montgomery at Montgomerych@pcsb.org or visit www.pcsb.org/osceola-hs.
Hurricane Preparedness Expo
ST. PETE BEACH — St. Pete Beach Fire Rescue and the Aquatic Center will partner to present the Hurricane Preparedness Expo & International Water Safety Day on Saturday, May 15, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Horan Park, 7701 Boca Ciega Drive, St. Pete Beach.
The event is designed to educate residents and visitors on safety tips related to hurricane preparedness and swimming in open waters. Attendees will find local emergency management personnel, a meteorologist, children’s activities, CPR demos, beach safety information, lifejacket fitting, and information on swim lessons. An ice cream truck will be on site.
For information, call 727-363-9264.
Double Dog Dare
LARGO — The inaugural Double Dog Dare will be presented Saturday, May 15, 5 p.m., at Highland Recreation Complex, 400 Highland Ave., Largo.
Does your family and furry companion have what it takes to finish a muddy obstacle challenge? Find out at the event, a new, unique obstacle course designed for the family, dogs included. Owners will need to provide proof of vaccination for their dog upon check-in. Preregistration is required. Call 727-518-3016 for more information.
Hippie Dash
SAFETY HARBOR — In 1969, Woodstock was an iconic cultural event billed as three days of peace and music.
Goodwill Industries-Suncoast and USI will bring back some of that groovy feeling in the form of the Hippie Dash for Peace, Love & Goodwill on Saturday, May 15, in Safety Harbor.
The event includes a 10K and a 5K run, a Flower Child Fun Run for little hippies, and a laid-back one-mile Walk, Woof & Roll for walkers, dogs and strollers. The fifth annual Hippie Dash is expected to bring more than 1,000 hippies to the Safety Harbor waterfront.
The groove begins before 7 a.m. at the Safety Harbor Marina, 110 Veterans Memorial Lane, with tunes from the ‘60s and yoga on the beach. Runners are encouraged to wear their most far-out duds for a chance to win Best Dressed Grown-Up Hippie and Best Dressed Flower Child awards. Participants in the Walk, Woof & Roll can dress up their dogs for a chance at a pooch prize, too. After the race, participants can hang out on the Safety Harbor waterfront, enjoy free munchies and beer, and view dozens of vintage VWs.
High-achieving hippies will be stoked to know the 10K and 5K runs are chip-timed events on certified courses. All participants will receive a super-cool medal and a fab T-shirt and swag. Award medals will be given to the first-, second-, and third-place finishers in each age group of the 10K and 5K. If runners can only be there in spirit, there’s a Run from Home option.
For information and to register, visit runsignup.com/Race/FL/SafetyHarbor/HippieDash.
Groovy businesses in the community are sponsoring this year’s event. USI is the presenting sponsor. Other major sponsors include Publix Super Markets Charities, Hawkins Construction Inc., RapidScale, Tampa Bay Times, Doubletake Marketing & PR, and Mix 100.7.
All proceeds benefit Goodwill's programs for people with employment challenges.
Goodwill Industries-Suncoast Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is transforming lives through lifelong learning and the power of work. For more information, visit www.goodwill-suncoast.org.
Historic Holloway Haven Tropical Garden Tour
SEMINOLE — The Seminole Historical Society will present the Historic Holloway Haven Tropical Garden Tour on Sunday, May 16, noon to 4 p.m., at 11500 74th Ave. N., Seminole.
Tickets are $10 a person. All proceeds will benefit the Seminole Historical Society. Tickets will be sold at the Seminole Recreation Center and at the museum. For information, call Sandy at 727-481-0960 or visit www.seminolehistoricalsociety.org.
100 Women Who Care meeting
CLEARWATER — 100 Women Who Care will meet Tuesday, May 18, 7 to 8 p.m., at Cove Cay Golf Club, 2612 Cove Cay Drive, Clearwater. Attendees also may join the meeting via Zoom.
There is a social time from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Cove Cay restaurant, where drinks and snacks can be purchased. For more information, call Brenda George at 727-515-1868 or Julie Webster at 813-760-4749.
100 Women Who Care provides an avenue for women to join together to make a significant impact on local charities. Members commit to attending only four meetings per year, and they pledge to donate $100 directly to an elected charity at each meeting. The charities are nominated and then voted on by the members. The goal is to have 100 or more members, which would result in a lump sum of $10,000 for the charitable organization selected at each meeting.
Wine and Tapas at the Bluffs
BELLEAIR — The Belleair Rotary Club will host Wine and Tapas at the Bluffs on Tuesday, May 18, 5 to 8 p.m., at The Plaza at Belleair Bluffs, 100 N. Indian Rocks Road, Belleair Bluffs.
The event will feature an evening full of wine, tapas, raffles and entertainment. Wine is from Bella Vino and appetizers will be served by E&E Stakeout Grill, Sekushi Sushi and Belleair Coffee.
All net proceeds will benefit the Belleair Elementary School.
For tickets, call or text Sebastian at 727-265-6658 or email sberdych@gmail.com. Tickets are $35 in advance and $50 at the door.
The Belleair Rotary Club meets noon Thursdays at Belleair Coffee, 100 N. Indian Rocks Road in Belleair Bluffs. Guests are always welcome.
Gulfport Historical Society porch party
GULFPORT — The Gulfport Historical Society will celebrate its grand reopening with a night of outdoor family fun Friday, May 21, 7 to 9 p.m., at the Gulfport History Museum, 5301 28th Ave. S., Gulfport.
Festivities will be presented on the lawn outside the museum and will feature live music from the Tortugas. There will be lawn games, crafts and food. Attendees will have an opportunity to learn about programs the museum has planned for 2021-2022.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. RSVP is required. For information and to register, visit gulfporthistoricalsociety.wildapricot.org/widget/event-4276841.
FWCOS plant sale
LARGO — The Florida West Coast Orchid Society will host a plant sale Saturday, May 22, 8 to 11 a.m., at Florida Botanical Gardens, 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo.
The members will be able to answer questions about their plants. Come early for the best selection. A variety of orchid plants and supplies will be for sale. A free class on general orchid care and repotting will be presented at 11 a.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair.
Free parking will be available in designated spaces. Admission is free.
For information, call 727-475-0750.
Tampa Bay Women’s Expo
ST. PETERSBURG — The Tampa Bay Women’s Expo will take place Saturday, May 22, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the St. Petersburg Coliseum, 535 Fourth Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
The Women’s Expo will provide a fun-filled interactive environment. Attendees will have an opportunity to relax and rejuvenate with experiences in health and wellness, self-care, holistic nutrition, business, seminars and more. With unique exhibits focused on you, there is plenty to indulge in. Enjoy a variety of shopping, interactive games, and beauty and cosmetic services Tampa Bay has to offer.
This is a family-friendly event. Admission and parking are free. The first 500 people will receive swag bags. Tickets are required for entry and can be reserved at www.tampabaywomensexpo.com.
Gulfport Pride
GULFPORT — Gulfport Pride will take place Saturday, May 29, 4 to 9 p.m., at key locations along Beach Boulevard in Gulfport.
Organized and presented by SIK Promotions, LocalShops1 and the city of Gulfport, Gulfport Pride will celebrate and showcase LGBTQ and LGBTQ-friendly people and businesses. The event is a fundraiser for the LGBTQ Resource Center of the Gulfport Public Library.
Following is a schedule of planned events:
• 3:30 p.m. — Gulfport Gecko Amalgamated Marching Band, starting at the steps of Gulfport Rec and ending at the library for the flag-raising.
• 4 p.m. — Pride Flag Raising at Gulfport Library
• 4-6 p.m. — ArtOut Exhibition at Gulfport Library
• 4-9 p.m. — Market along Beach Boulevard South featuring more than 50 local makers, small businesses and non-profits
• 4-9 p.m. — Specials and pop-up events at businesses throughout Beach and Shore boulevards.
• 7-10 p.m. — Drag by the Bay with Brianna Summers-Gemini at Neptune's Bar & Grille, 5501 Shore Blvd. S.
• 7-11 p.m. Double M Band @ Salty's Gulfport, 5413 Shore Blvd S.
Admission is free. For vendor or sponsorship information, email Suzanne King at suzfest@gmail.com.
Belleair Women’s Republican Club
BELLEAIR — The Belleair Women’s Republican Club will meet Friday, June 4, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Belleair Country Club, One Country Club Lane, Belleair.
No walk-ins will be permitted. A check for $26, payable to BWRC, will serve as a reservation and should be sent to arrive by May 31. Checks should be mailed to Linda Wade, 729 Creekside Lane, Palm Harbor, FL 34683.
The June speaker will be Ed Hooper, Republican member of the Florida Senate. A resident of Clearwater, Hooper retired after 28 years of municipal service, 24 of which were in the Clearwater Fire Service. He served as a Clearwater City Commissioner from 1996-2000, was elected to the Florida House of Representatives in 2006 and then re-elected, serving as Majority Deputy Whip from 2008-2010. He has been a member of the Florida State Senate since 2018.
Luncheon guests must practice social distancing and observe all CDC-recommended practices, including wearing masks when not seated, to keep everyone attending safe and healthy.
Celebrate America Food Truck Festival
PALM HARBOR — The inaugural Celebrate American Food Truck Festival will be presented Sunday, June 27, 2 to 5 p.m., in the parking lot of the Palm Harbor Library, 2330 Nebraska Ave., Palm Harbor.
A variety of vendors will be serving food from pizza and burgers to nachos and ice cream.
This event is hosted by the Palm Harbor Chamber of Commerce Foundation, a charitable and educational arm of the Greater Palm Harbor Area Chamber. This organization supports the educational community through scholarships and awards. All proceeds from this event will benefit their organization.
For more detailed information about the Palm Harbor Chamber of Commerce Foundation, visit palmharborchamber.com.