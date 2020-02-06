ST. PETERSBURG — ABBA Mania, billed as the world’s No. 1 touring ABBA tribute concert, will bring the music of the celebrated Swedish supergroup to the stage Thursday, Feb. 13, 7:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts-Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $20.50. Call 727-300-2000 or visit www.themahaffey.com.
ABBA Mania formed in 1999 and the show has been selling out theatres and concert halls internationally ever since. This show has toured the world in its quest to bring the music of ABBA to their millions of fans, old and new. ABBA Mania has toured the UK extensively and has also been seen in France, Denmark, Belgium, Spain, South Africa, New Zealand, Singapore, Australia and South Korea.
ABBA Mania is currently touring the United States for the eighth time with 30 shows over six weeks.
Agnetha, Bjorn, Benny and Anni-Frid, collectively known as ABBA, dominated the charts for nearly 10 years and enjoyed nine UK No. 1 hits. At their height, they became Sweden’s highest export earners, amazingly outselling Volvo cars. Sadly, in the early 1980s, they decided to go their separate ways, but their music lives on. “ABBA Gold” was continuously in the album charts throughout the 1990s and is one of the biggest selling albums ever.
ABBA’s timeless songs were written to be enjoyed live and ABBA Mania gives audiences members exactly that. Two hours of uplifting, dance-inducing and sometimes heartbreaking songs are presented with fantastic staging, lighting and effects. The show recreates ABBA’s sound not only perfectly, but respectfully, too. ABBA Mania is not only for lifelong, diehard ABBA fans, but the new generation of fans who never had the opportunity to see ABBA live.
Hits include “Dancing Queen,” “Waterloo,” “Mamma Mia,” “The Winner Takes it All,” “Super Trouper,” “Fernando,” “Take A Chance On Me” and many more that continue to fill dance floors worldwide.