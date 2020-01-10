TAMPA — Dave Barnes will perform Friday, Jan. 17, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Tampa.
Tickets start at $75. For tickets, visit eventbrite.com. For venue information, call 813-241-0100. Jariah Higgins also will perform.
Barnes, a respected Nashville artist and songwriter, received both Grammy and CMA nominations for Blake Shelton's recording of his hit song "God Gave Me You." Barnes has also penned songs for Tim McGraw, Thomas Rhett & Maren Morris, Reba McEntire, Marc Broussard, Billy Currington, Hunter Hayes, Matt Wertz, Ben Rector, and many others. Touring extensively over the past 15 years as a headlining artist, Barnes has also opened for Bonnie Raitt, Taylor Swift, John Mayer, Lady Antebellum, Hanson, and One Republic.
Over the course of his career, Barnes has recorded three EPs and 10 full-length albums. “Who Knew It Would Be So Hard to Be Myself,” his newest project, was released in February 2018.
Barnes also is well known for his brand of humor, having sold out several stand-up comedy shows throughout the Southeast. Many of his comedic videos are posted to his YouTube video series.
On his current tour, Barnes will be performing music sets featuring new hits as well as older familiar songs in addition to a stand-up comedy set. For more information, please visit www.DaveBarnes.com.
Also performing will be Jariah Higgins. Higgins is a soulful singer-songwriter based in Tampa. A preacher’s kid who grew up in a household of four musically-inclined siblings, he moved to Nashville at the age of 8 and started traveling around the United States for six years ministering and performing at churches of all denominations with his family.
Higgins now resides in Tampa with his wife and two boys, performing every day as a full-time traveling musician. “Locked,” his first EP, was released in 2018 as a beginning to his professional recording career. He is currently working on a full-length album which is set to release in 2020.