ST. PETERSBURG — To close out the 2021-2022 season, American Stage will present the groundbreaking play “Dutchman,” running June 29 through July 31, at the Raymond James Theatre, 163 Third St. N., St. Petersburg.
Performances will be Wednesdays and Thursdays, 7 p.m.; and Fridays and Saturdays, 8 p.m. Matinees will be Saturdays and Sundays, 2 p.m.
Ticket prices start at $47 and vary by performance time. As a way to make theatre more accessible for everyone, American Stage has lowered all regular single ticket prices to $45. Call the box office at 727-823-7529 or visit americanstage.org.
Newcomers Shannon Mary Keegan and Adebowalé Adebiyi will board the subway car and lead this cast as Lula and Clay, the two main characters.
“The casting process included both in-person auditions and virtual submissions,” said Patrick A. Jackson, associate director. “Final artists were called back to see which pairings complemented each other and held to the artistic vision of the piece.”
Keegan is a New York based artist, who earned her BFA from the Hartt School of Music Theatre. She was most recently seen in regional productions of “The Wolves,” “Devotion,” and has appeared on “Lethal Love Triangle” on Lifetime, as well as “The Food that Built America” on the History Channel.
Adebiyi is in his final year at Columbia University School of the Arts and was most recently seen in the school’s production of “Clyborne Park” as Albert/Kevin. His recent TV and film credits include “Dickinson” on Apple TV and “The Cherry Orchard/Magnolia.”
“I am excited to bring more artists into our Tampa Bay theatre community,” said Jackson. “Our main cast is a split between returning artists and new artists.”
Returning to American Stage as the Conductor is Enoch King. King has worked with the theatre company in past productions such as “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “Skeleton Crew,” “Between Riverside and Crazy,” and “A Raisin in the Sun.” King is currently on “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” on Apple TV.
Tyrese Pope will take on the role of Young Man in “Dutchman.” Audiences may recognize Pope from his previous time at American Stage as Reuben Mercer in “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone.”
Deisha King, Jessica Jennelle, Hannah Hockman, Kate Hoster, and Evan Smith round out the cast in ensemble roles and will be seen throughout the production.
“With the addition of an ensemble to support the artistic vision and conversation around the piece, American Stage is partnering with artists in new ways to ensure a great story will be told and creating a space where the artists are safe to explore and play,” Jackson added.
Written by Amiri Baraka (formerly Leroi Jones), the Obie-award-winning play presents an encounter between a white woman, Lula, and a Black man, Clay, on a subway car in New York. The interaction takes a tragic turn and is used as a metaphor for race relations in America.
Baraka once said, “There is no depth to education without art.”
America experienced a racial awakening in 2020 as the Black Lives Matter movement forced the country to examine its complex relationship with race. Though “Dutchman” premiered almost 60 years ago during the height of the Civil Rights movement, the Obie Award-winning play about race and identity in America focuses on the political and psychological struggle between African Americans and white Americans, a story that is more timely now than ever before.
Set in New York City, this provocative story challenges us to think about the part we all play in America’s problems with race.
Opening night for “Dutchman” is July 1, with pay-what-you-can previews June 29 and 30.
For information, visit americanstage.org.