CLEARWATER — For three consecutive nights, platinum recording artists Ken Block and Drew Copeland of Sister Hazel will perform live in the Kate Tiedemann and Ellen Cotton Cabaret Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
The concert series kicks-off on Friday, Sept. 4, at 7:30 p.m. and will continue on Saturday, Sept. 5; and Sunday, Sept. 6, at 7:30 pm. Reservations may be made online at www.rutheckerdhall.com. A table reservation is required. A table costs $160 which includes admission to the purchaser and up to three guests, a charcuterie tray and tableside service.
A limited number of VIP tables will also be available and are priced at $260, which includes an up-front reserved table for four, a charcuterie tray, tableside service and an exclusive event T-shirt, with a limit of four T-shirts per table. Food and beverages will be available for purchase exclusively via tableside service. Single or standing admission is not available. Tables are separated by a minimum of 6 feet. Advance purchase is highly recommended due to limited capacity.
Ken Block and Drew Copeland, best known as two of the five members of the platinum-selling southern rock band Sister Hazel, will perform an intimate acoustic show featuring storytelling and songs. Each concert will feature performances of Sister Hazel favorites, a few B-sides, deep cuts and new material that writers have called "some of the freshest new music to come out of Music City."
Block and Copeland’s recent shows are reminiscent of their earlier performance days playing the club and coffee shop circuit as a duo from Gainesville.
Sister Hazel formed in Gainesville in 1993 and was named for Sister Hazel Williams, a local missionary who ran a homeless shelter
Ruth Eckerd Hall continues to follow state recommendations for re-opening Florida. The following protocols are currently in place:
• Face masks are required for entry into the facility.
• Face masks are available at the door upon request.
• The facility will be deep sanitized before your arrival.
• Hand sanitizer stations are readily available.
• If you are in need of an attendant with cleaning supplies, please ask a staff member.
• Please cooperate with all social distancing measures in place on the day of the event.
• If you suspect you are ill or reside with someone who is ill with flu-like symptoms, the venue asks that you exchange your ticket for a future show.
“While we are committed to providing a clean and safe environment, it is impossible to eliminate all health risks in any location, so please use discretion,” a press release from Ruth Eckerd Hall states. “Staff members will be available day of show to answer any questions or concerns.”
For information, including social safety guidelines, please visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.