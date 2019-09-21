CLEARWATER — Adam Ant will perform his landmark album “Friend or Foe” in its entirety Saturday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m., at the Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $45. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Following a world tour to sold-out venues throughout the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, the pop icon is returning this fall to perform the iconic 1982 album at venues across North America. The “Friend or Foe Tour” kicked off Sept. 4 and continues through Oct. 1. For tour dates, visit www.adam-ant.com.
Adam will also play his classic chart-topping singles and personal favorites.
The “Friend or Foe” album was Adam’s first release as a solo artist and included three hit singles. The massive hit “Goody Two Shoes” reached No. 1 in the U.K., was also No. 1 in Australia and hit No. 6 on the Billboard Chart. “Friend or Foe,” the single, was another Top 10 hit in the U.K. while “Desperate But Not Serious” was the album’s third U.K. smash.
“Friend or Foe,” Adam’s most successful solo album to date, made No. 5 in the U.K. and was certified gold on both sides of the Atlantic after selling over 100,000 copies. In the United States, the album reached No. 16 on the Billboard album chart and turned Adam Ant into a household name, resulting in a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist and an MTV Award for Sexiest Man Alive.
According to a biographical sketch provided by Chrome PR, Adam Ant’s success didn’t come overnight — even though it may have seemed that way to anyone watching the music show “Top of the Pops” on Thursday night in October 1980. Adam and the Ants performed “Dog Eat Dog,” the second single off of “Kings of the Wild Frontier.” That album was the second release from the English new wave band and introduced the Burundi beat sound to a wide audience.
Prior to that fateful event and before Adam Ant donned his signature war-paint and feathers, his journey began at Hornsey College of Art where he and his friends formed the band Bazooka Joe. With Adam on bass guitar, they played the pubs and colleges around London. One night in November 1975, he saw a group that was to change his life forever.
The Sex Pistols played their first ever gig, supporting Bazooka Joe, at St. Martin’s College of Art. The explosive punk band inspired Adam to form The Ants. Adam and the Ants eventually scored a Thursday night residency at the Marquee club in London, attracting a cult following despite a lack of support in the music press.
In 1979, they released “Dirk Wears White Sox,” their debut album. It subsequently topped the independent chart. Even with the moderate success, Adam’s band departed. Within months, he had put together a new backing band that featured two drummers. The new band signed a major label deal and recorded the album “Kings of the Wild Frontier.”
Released in November 1980, it became a worldwide hit, spending 12 weeks at No. 1. It spawned the singles “Kings of the Wild Frontier,” “Antmusic” and “Dog Eat Dog.”
“Antmania” swept the nation and after winning the Brit Award for Best British Album, Adam Ant became one of the most publicized faces in Britain.
In May 1981, “Stand and Deliver” hit the No. 1 spot and stayed there for five weeks, becoming Adam’s most successful single and winning him the prestigious Ivor Novello Award for Songwriting. On its release, the followup album and single “Prince Charming” went straight to No. 1 and a further 12 singles went Top 30. At one point, Adam had eight singles in the Top 40 in one week.
Then, in 1982, Adam Ant released “Friend or Foe,” his first solo album.
Adam followed up his solo debut with “Strip” in 1983, “Vive Le Rock” in 1985 and “Manners & Physique” in 1990. His most recent solo album, “Adam Ant Is the Blueblack Hussar in Marrying the Gunner's Daughter,” was released in 2013 on his Blueblack Hussar Records, his own record label. The album reached No. 25 on the U.K. Albums Chart.