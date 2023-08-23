TAMPA — Ghost will bring its “Re-Imperatour U.S.A. 2023” summer tour to the Tampa Bay area on Thursday, Aug. 31, 7:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N.
Tickets start at $29.50. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
The tour will feature special guest Amon Amarth.
Produced by Live Nation and FPC Live, the 27-date tour kicked off on Aug. 2 in California.
Ghost continues to elevate and reaffirm its status as one of the world's most celebrated creative forces. Accumulating well over a billion streams, the Grammy-winning Swedish theatrical rock band continues to bring the spectacle of its live shows to ever-growing crowds, headlining arena tours including sold-out shows from The Forum in Los Angeles and Barclays Center in New York to London’s O2 Arena and Stockholm’s Avicii Arena.
The band’s fifth album “Impera,” released in 2022, debuted at No. 1 in a sweep of the U.S. album charts, entering the Billboard 200 at No. 2 and bowing at No. 1 in the band's native Sweden as well as Germany and Finland, while cracking the Top 5 in the UK, Netherlands, Belgium, Canada, Australia, France, Ireland, and more. Produced by Klas Åhlund and mixed by Andy Wallace, the album features “Spillways,” the Grammy-nominated “Call Me Little Sunshine,” and “Hunter’s Moon.”
“Impera” finds Ghost transported centuries forward from the Black Plague era of its previous album, 2018 Best Rock Album Grammy nominee “Prequelle”