The best horror movies keep the audience in the dark. And when I say dark, I don’t necessarily mean it literally: It doesn’t have to be a shadow-haunted gothic mansion or a dark forest on a moonless night or benighted cemetery on the edge of town. I mean filmmakers shouldn’t share too much background information with the viewer — keep them nearly as unaware of the lurking horror as the main characters.
In “The Beach House,” director Jeffrey A. Brown follows this blueprint. The film starts out slowly: Randall, an aimless rich kid and son of a doctor, brings Emily, a student studying organic chemistry with an interest in astrobiology, to his family’s beach house. It is offseason: The shoreline is deserted and the neighboring houses seem to be vacant. Still, the setting appears welcoming enough with its bright blue skies, white sands and gentle waves rolling onto the beach.
The first hint that something is amiss comes when Emily, on her way to the kitchen for something to drink, discovers an “intruder” in the house. It turns out that the stranger is an old friend of Randall’s parents. Mitch and Jane Turner happened to choose the same weekend for an impromptu getaway.
Over the next few hours, the two couples bond despite their age difference. Although no one comes out and states it, it becomes evident that Jane’s health is poor and that she is suffering from some terminal condition. Still, the mood is generally breezy and uninhibited as night falls. When the group runs out of wine, Randall introduces some edibles he picked up on the way to the beach. Their short-lived euphoria quickly deteriorates into a bad trip as they experience a variety of physical ailments and mind-warping psychedelic visions.
Here, the director cleverly introduces the idea of the unreliable narrator into this slow-burn chiller. The viewer cannot be certain that what the characters are experiencing is real.
Mounting panic begins to drive Emily’s actions. Played by Liana Liberato, Emily is not a traditional horror victim. Even faced with proof that something ghastly is happening, she subdues her fear enough to make logical decisions. She shows empathy for the Turners, though she does not really know them; and she tries to help Randall, portrayed by Noah Le Gros, even though she realizes he is a less-than-perfect boyfriend. Jake Weber and Maryann Nagel, starring as the Turners, round out the four-person cast. The actors all give convincing performances, effectively unnerving viewers in the way they respond to trauma and tragedy.
Brown mixes stealth and style when revealing the puzzle pieces to this eerie nightmare. The viewer must gauge the veracity of each piece of each piece of evidence — is it real or is it a hallucination? A particularly chilling scene involving Emily and Mitch on the beach rapidly catapults the film to a new level of hideousness by introducing body horror. This is the moment in the film when the roller coaster car has reached the highest peak and it is about to descend, unleashing all of its frantic kinetic energy.
I don’t want to reveal any specific details about the threat at the heart of “The Beach House.” Besides, its origins and nature are left ambiguous: The viewer is given hints in garbled radio messages and hurried newscasts, but these can be either believed as fact or discounted as speculation. Furthermore, there is still the lingering possibility that the entire experience can be traced back to Randall’s psychedelic edibles. In addition to those imaginative gore scenes that play out over the second half of the film, there are elements of ecological horror as well as hints of Lovecraftian themes of cosmic terror. The ending may not clear up that ambiguity, but it is both haunting and oddly evocative.
“The Beach House,” Brown’s directorial debut, is a well-crafted, panic-inducing macabre horror movie. The director strikes the right balance between brooding atmosphere and shocking viscera as he adds layer after layer of dread and desperation. It will make viewers squirm and gasp while capitalizing on the anxiety and helplessness we’ve all been stockpiling during the pandemic.
“The Beach House” is available for viewing now on the horror streaming platform Shudder.
Lee Clark Zumpe is entertainment editor at Tampa Bay Newspapers and an author of short fiction appearing in select anthologies and magazines.