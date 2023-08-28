ST. PETERSBURG — The St. Petersburg Arts Alliance recently added Jason Mathis as an honorary member of the SPAA board of directors.
Mathis serves as the CEO of the St. Petersburg Downtown Partnership, a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to thoughtful growth and urban redevelopment. The partnership’s mission is to champion community prosperity through purposeful, transformative projects.
In addition to his work with the partnership, Mathis played a key role in developing the 2020 Comprehensive Arts Strategy and supporting the implantation of tactics to support artists and arts organizations. He is part of the St. Petersburg cohort for the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative focused on equitable redevelopment of Tropicana Field and was a member of the original Emerging Leaders Fellowship program with the International Downtown Association. In 2013, Mathis was named a White House Champion of Change for the Utah Compact, a family-focused, business-friendly approach to immigration reform. In addition, he is a past board member of the Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, and was vice chair of the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City.
"Art is an essential part of the fabric of our community and contributes to our quality of life, economic growth and shared love for St. Pete,” Mathis said. "It’s an honor to support the Arts Alliance and I'm grateful to help strengthen their important work."
The St. Petersburg Arts Alliance is the umbrella organization serving this vital arts and cultural community.