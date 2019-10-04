ST. PETERSBURG — Benise will perform Friday, Oct. 11, 8 p.m., at The Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
Returning to the Tampa Bay area, Emmy Award-winning composer Benise will bring the heat with his global tour “Fuego!”
Benise and his Spanish guitar will take audiences on a musical journey through powerful, yet romantic, compositions with Latin flair. A feast for the eyes as much as the ears, this show features dancers with diverse ranges of expertise and will showcase dance styles including Spanish Flamenco, Cuban Salsa, Brazilian Samba and Parisian Waltz.
“This show is a celebration of all the shows we’ve done over the last 15 years,” Benise said in a press release. “I want to take the audience on an escape to Spain … to a beautiful Spanish courtyard filled with Flamenco dancers, stunning costumes, and fiery Spanish guitars.”
Benise composes works with powerfully emotional arrangements that are both wild and refined, producing a sound that is as edgy and exotic as it is romantic and sensual. A beautiful and charming Spanish courtyard is the backdrop as Benise debuts all new music, dance, and costumes. The musical journey includes the “Dress of a Thousand Roses” and many more surprises.
Benise handpicked the “Gitanas,” the dancers in “Fuego!,” from a global pool of brilliantly diverse talent. In breathtaking couture and innovative staging and choreography, they give Spanish dance a fresh and luminous makeover.
Tickets are on sale now for $67.50, $52.50, $42.50, and $32.50. Guests can purchase tickets online at https://www.themahaffey.com or by phone at 727-300-2000, or at the Mahaffey Theater Box Office from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.