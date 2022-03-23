DUNEDIN — It’s the biggest show of the year — and it’s back in all its brilliance and ingenuity after last year’s pandemic-curtailed version of the annual event. The Dunedin Fine Art Center’s annual Student, Member and Faculty show — a trio of exhibitions collectively titled #SMF — will open Friday, April 1, at the center, 1143 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin.
Last year, participating artists and visitors were deprived of DFAC’s #SMF exhibit. There was no opening reception. There was no awards ceremony. DFAC successfully made the works available digitally, but there is nothing like being able to view this incredible collection of talent in person.
This year’s #SMF exhibit will feature more than 200 works representing over 200 artists. The individual exhibitions — showcasing works by students, members, and DFAC faculty — represent the entire spectrum of creative experience offered at the Dunedin Fine Art Center. Works in painting, jewelry making, pastel, colored pencil, water media, photography, clay, printmaking, mixed media, stone carving, and more will be included.
“This is always such a tremendous exhibit,” said Catherine Bergmann, curator at DFAC. Bergmann has a deep involvement with the show. “Square footage wise this is certainly the biggest show we have. To see the breadth of talent represented in this exhibition is truly inspiring.”
A small reception will be held, with beverages available outside and masks required indoors.
DFAC tapped Caroline Mathers as special guest judge for the exhibit. Mathers is director of the Stirling Smith Art Gallery and Museum in Dunedin’s sister city of Stirling, Scotland.
Mathers also will be unveiling a painting from the Stirling Smith collection that will be on loan in Dunedin. The painting will first be on display at the Dunedin Fine Art Center through Oct. 1. At that time, it will be transferred to Dunedin’s new — yet to be opened — City Hall.
Opening along with the annual #SMF exhibits is an exhibition by 24 Hands, a Tampa Bay printmaking collective. Members of the collective will be exhibiting contemporary works employing a variety of printmaking methods.
All exhibitions run through May 16. Admission is free.
For information, call 727-298-3322 or visit www.dfac.org.