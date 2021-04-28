CLEARWATER — Touring in support of his highly-anticipated forthcoming album, Travis Tritt will perform Sunday, June 13, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tritt will be performing one of his critically acclaimed solo acoustic shows. Tickets, starting at $59.25, are on sale now. For tickets, visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com or call 727-791-7400. Tickets are limited as this concert will be presented at 50% capacity.
The multiple Grammy Award winner recently released “Smoke in a Bar,” a new single, from Big Noise Music Group. It is a follow-up to his first single in over a decade, “Ghost Town Nation.” Both singles are from his soon-to-be released album, “Set in Stone.” Due to be released May 7, the album is produced by Dave Cobb.
Tritt’s albums, seven of which are certified platinum or higher, have led him to amass more than 30 million in career album sales, two Grammy Awards, four CMA Awards, including the CMA Horizon Award (now known as the New Artist Award); a Billboard Music Award for Top New Artist, an invitation to become a member of the world-famous Grand Ole Opry and a devoted fan base that has filled venues coast-to-coast. He is also dubbed one of “The Class of ’89”, which includes Country music superstars, Garth Brooks, Clint Black and Alan Jackson; all of whom dominated the charts in the ’90s.
Among his 11 studio albums and numerous charted singles are five No. 1 hits and 20 Top 10 hits, including “Help Me Hold On,” “Anymore,” “Can I Trust You with My Heart,” “Foolish Pride,” “Best of Intentions,” “I’m Gonna Be Somebody,” “Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde,” “Here’s A Quarter,” “It’s a Great Day to Be Alive,” and more.
The performance will be presented at 50% capacity. In addition to frequent multi-layer sanitization of the venue, new XONAR technology has been installed that uses thermal imaging sensors to detect elevated body temperature. Appropriate face coverings will be required inside the facility, contact is being minimized and hand sanitizer stations are readily available. For more information, including social safety guidelines, visit www.rutheckerdhall.com/facility-safety-protocols.