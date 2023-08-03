ST. PETERSBURG — Stephen Marley is on the road, bringing back his renowned “Babylon by Bus Summer Tour” in all its glory. The tour will make a stop in the Tampa Bay area on Saturday, Aug. 12, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $44.50 in advance and $50 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com. Skip Marley also will perform.
A singer, songwriter, and producer, Stephen “Ragga” Marley has secured eight Grammy Awards throughout his career. With a rich musical lineage as the son of reggae legends Bob Marley and Rita Marley, Stephen embarked on his professional singing career at the age of 6, touring the world alongside his elder siblings Ziggy, Sharon and Cedella as part of the Melody Makers.
In 2008, Stephen Marley’s solo debut album, “Mind Control,” garnered him the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album. He continued to captivate hearts with albums like “Mind Control Acoustic,” “Revelation Part I: The Root of Life,” and “Revelation Part II: The Fruit of Life,” and Stephen’s collaboration with his brother Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley on the cross-genre hit “Welcome to Jamrock” further solidified his status as a revered producer.
Stephen Marley recently released his latest single, “Old Soul,” which showcases a departure from his reggae roots and unveils his soulful and bluesy acoustic side.
Marley also debuted a video for “Old Soul,” which reveals never-before-seen old family photos, vintage vinyl album covers, and a collage of Jamaican music history. The video, available on his official YouTube Channel, chronicles the growth and innocence of Bob Marley’s second son.