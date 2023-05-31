ST. PETE BEACH — American Craft Endeavors, producer of some of the region’s finest juried art shows and craft festivals, will help usher in summer by bringing skilled crafters from around the country to Pinellas for a two-day free event.
The 29th annual St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival will be presented Saturday and Sunday, June 3-4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Corey Avenue in St. Pete Beach. Admission is free. For event information, visit www.artfestival.com.
Patrons are invited to experience the vibrant atmosphere of Corey Avenue in St. Pete Beach as it comes alive with the best crafters from across the nation during the festival. In addition to the final craft show of the season, the event also features a green market, which offers a variety of exotic live plants, handmade soaps, savory dips, gourmet sauces, and more. Friendly pets on leashes are always welcome.
What could be better than enjoying a stroll along Corey Avenue while perusing hundreds of handmade creations? This annual tradition returns with artisan-created pottery, jewelry, paintings, and more. The festival offers a chance for residents and visitors to peruse and shop for practical and whimsical works of quality, handmade art while enjoying the beautiful Florida weather. Each artisan is on-site during the entire festival, allowing patrons to meet and discover the techniques and inspirations behind each piece.
In addition to providing a showcase for Florida artisans and crafters, the festival also supports the local economy. A portion of the proceeds benefits the St. Pete Beach Corey Area Merchants Association.
Among those participating in this year’s festival is Tampa’s David Edmund. Born and raised in Brazil, Edmund first studied painting with private tutors and later at the Center for Visual Arts of Rio de Janeiro.
“I define my work as landscapes of color,” Edmund said in his artist’s statement. “Just like human emotions, it is the contrasts that define the boundaries, the range and variety of elements. Dark opposite light, from hot to warm, cool and beyond relationships are created. Abstractions for me are also an opportunity to create a new reality that is particular, unique, the end result of my perceptions and experiences from everyday life.”
Edmund’s art has been sold and collected internationally in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Brazil.
Greg Hafke, an artist from Largo, uses top quality steel to fabricate our various designs. His expertise evolved from his skills acquired as a sheet metal fabricator. He has been developing metal art for the last ten years, and every sculpture that he creates bares his signature technique.
The process starts by cutting the durable metal into the desired shape. Once cut and cleaned, Hafke etches details into the metal by using a high-speed disc grinder. The technique creates amazing holographic effects. The artwork is hand-painted using enamel-based paint that is durable and outdoor safe. The sculpture is finished with lifelike characteristics displaying amazing realism and craftsmanship. The final product is a vibrant, glossy, candy-coated creation that is an epic homage to aquatic life and beautiful in any atmosphere.
Clearwater potter Thoraine Loyd retired from a career in physical therapy 12 years ago. She had taken pottery in college and knew it was something she wanted to do again.
After retiring, she started taking more classes, and soon her crystalline pottery became a new addiction. She studied under Dunedin potter Glen Woods who shared the special technique of growing crystal within each glaze during the 2,300-degree firing process.
Science is her first field of study and she loves the scientific processes behind the creation of her art. Her granddaughter was so inspired by the technique, she chose it for a science fair project on crystal growth, which ended up winning state. The UCF grad will join Thoraine at the St. Pete Corey Avenue Craft Festival.
Joseph Ferris also will be participating in this year’s festival.
Ferris began working with metal during metal shop classes in school. His instructor recognized his talents and encouraged him to enter the Michigan State Industrial Arts competition with a custom designed three-piece table set which he built from hand-formed steel. Ferris took the advice and placed first in the regional competition before winning second place in the state competition.
In high school, Ferris studied for four years under Eugeen Wolonick, master craftsman of metal working techniques. After graduation, he went on to Western Michigan University where he took on heavy class loads that included drawing and industrial design courses along with physics and mathematical theory.
About American Craft Endeavors:
American Craft Endeavors produces high-end juried craft shows in many of Florida’s vibrant downtown areas and popular tourist destinations including the Downtown Stuart Craft Festival, Downtown Dunedin Craft Festival, and the Downtown Sarasota Craft Festival, among others. The group’s founders personally select unique, culture rich cities for their show locations providing a complete outdoor experience unmatched by other festivals. All crafters are hand-selected from hundreds of applicants in order to ensure a superior event featuring diverse art media and the highest quality of original handmade crafts.
For information, visit www.artfestival.com or call 561-746-6615.