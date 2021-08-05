Hoffman School of the Arts to stage ‘The Fantasticks’
CLEARWATER — The Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts at Ruth Eckerd Hall will present “The Fantasticks,” starring Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts alumni. The performances schedule will include shows Thursday and Friday, Aug. 5 and 6, at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, Aug. 7, at 2 and 7 p.m. Performances will be presented in the Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Murray Theatre is where these alumni first set foot on stage. General admission tickets are $15 a person. Visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com or call 727-791-7400.
This inaugural alumni show is directed by Jack Holloway, drama department chair. The musical director is Yohance Wicks, music department chair. The production stars Chris Cavazza, Kyndall Small, Graham Mastro, Dior Dollmont, Katie Davis, Darby McNeil, Joel Santana and Cynthia Hook. Most of the cast are serving as teachers and teaching assistants for Hoffman School of the Arts summer camps during the day and rehearsing at night. For information on Hoffman summer camps, visit www.hoffmanschoolofthearts.com.
“The love and care we have for our students extends far beyond our studios and classroom, and this is a beautiful example,” said Sharon Reid-Kane, chief officer and vice-president of education and community engagement at the Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts. “Most of those involved in ‘The Fantasticks’ have literally grown up with us and are now going off to school and work, starting their adult lives. We wanted to offer a reason for them to come back to ‘the nest’ and not only provide employment opportunities this summer, but the chance to keep performing. The long-standing history of this show is a perfect match for our inaugural alumni production — it was an easy decision. I can’t wait to share the magic of these amazing young artists with our audiences.”
“The Fantasticks” is the longest-running musical in the world and with good reason: At the heart of its breathtaking poetry and subtle theatrical sophistication is a purity and simplicity that transcends cultural barriers. The result is a timeless fable of love that manages to be nostalgic and universal at the same time.
With book and lyrics by Tom Jones, music by Harvey Schmidt and conceived by Rebecca Feldman, this funny and romantic musical is about a boy, a girl and their two fathers who try to keep them apart. The boy and the girl fall in love, grow apart and finally find their way back to each other after realizing the truth “without a hurt, the heart is hollow.”
CPPAC announces new additions to fall lineup
LARGO — The Central Park Performing Arts Center recently announced several additions to its performance lineup.
The following events have been added to the entertainment calendar at the center:
• Gilbert Gottfried — Friday, Sept. 24, at 8 p.m. The nationally known comedian and actor sets aside political correctness in his live performances with his signature self-deprecating, caustic jokes.
• Yellowjackets — Sunday, Oct. 3, at 7 p.m. Masters of jazz fusion, the Yellowjackets have forged ahead in their evolving artistic statements across their 43-year history, earning 17 Grammy Award nominations along with way.
• Cracker — Friday, Oct. 15, at 8 p.m. Cracker comfortably mixes influences and sounds ranging from classic country music, psychedelia, punk and folk into their own unique brand of Americana rock.
• Albert Cummings with special guest Jimmy Griswold — Saturday, Oct. 16, 8 p.m. Discovered by members of Stevie Ray Vaughan’s Double Trouble, Cummings has toured worldwide for over a decade with his high energy, soulful brand of blues.
Tickets are on sale now. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793. The Central Park Performing Arts Center is at 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Next First Friday Seminole set
SEMINOLE — The next First Friday Seminole will be presented Friday, Aug. 6, 6 to 9 p.m., on the main street in front of Studio Movie Grill at Seminole City Center, 11201 Park Blvd. N., Seminole.
Presented by Seminole City Center and the Rotary Club of Seminole Lake, event organizers will turn back the hands of time for a “Flower Power Happy Hour.” Each First Friday features the area’s best entertainment, complemented by a myriad of merchants, food and drink vendors, prize giveaways, and much more. Performing Aug. 6 will be Yesterdayze, a high-energy ’60s show band specializing in recreating everyone’s favorite songs from that magical decade. The band plays Top 40 hits from musical artists such as The Beatles, The Monkees, The Animals, The Temptations, The Supremes, CCR, The Doors, Jefferson Airplane, The Rolling Stones and many more.
Attendees are encouraged to wear tie-dye shirts and bellbottoms and bring chairs. Coolers are not allowed.
Tampa New Horizons Band welcomes musicians
TAMPA — The Tampa New Horizons Band for adults and seniors welcomes new members, including all instrumentation and all ability levels. Beginners with little or no musical experience are welcome also.
The group meets Thursdays, with the next scheduled meeting set for Thursday, Aug. 12, in the studio at the Carrollwood Cultural Center, 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa. Attendees should bring a music stand and their instrument. Times are as follows: instructional band, 9 to 10 a.m.; concert band, 10 a.m. to noon; and sing and strum ensemble for ukulele and voice, noon to 1:30 p.m.
For information, call 813-922-8167 or email newhorizons@carrollwoodcenter.org.
St. Petersburg launches arts strategy
ST. PETERSBURG — The St. Petersburg Arts Alliance, Downtown Partnership, and city of St. Petersburg released the Comprehensive Arts Strategy on July 28 at the Museum of Fine Arts. Developed over several months with thousands of community voices, the strategy proposes strategic recommendations to grow St. Petersburg’s arts sector and improve overall community prosperity. At the launch event, organizers announced that $100,000 in initial seed funding from public and private sources has already been pledged to help launch the strategy.
The CAS recommends a path for increased collaboration, new marketing opportunities, and identifies immediate and long-term priorities. The strategy incorporates best practices from other communities and includes perspectives from leaders in business, politics, philanthropic nonprofit sectors as well as artists, arts organizations, and art patrons. It also identifies existing and new audiences as well as provides a rationale for public and private sector leaders to champion art. Additionally, it details a five-year road map for future development and aims to make St. Petersburg the preeminent city of arts in the southeastern United States. The Comprehensive Arts Strategy research was facilitated by Karen Eber Davis Consulting.
“There is no better time than now to move this strategy forward,” said Terry Marks, CEO of the St. Petersburg Arts Alliance. “We are a city of world class museums, outstanding performing artists and performing art venues, galleries, districts, visual artists, art-related organizations and art-related educational opportunities. We are a city that is rich in its diversity, with raised consciousness about equity, inclusion and simply caring for one another. Art draws us together, allows us to communicate what we know to be the truth. The Comprehensive Arts Strategy is meant to grow with us, respond to our needs as an arts and culture community. This is a city of art that is evolving; it requires us to be a city of one collective, unified voice.”
“St Petersburg already benefits from a robust arts community that creates a distinct sense of place and contributes to larger community economic success,” said Jason Mathis, CEO of the St. Petersburg Downtown Partnership. “As new art installations and cultural assets open and artists and art organizations navigate the impact of COVID, the Arts Alliance, Downtown Partnership, and city recognized that this is a pivotal moment to develop a shared vision as a City of Art.”
The Comprehensive Arts Strategy is available online at drive.google.com/file/d/1XvlvGH24PeV_OOQWO3ZxoeNPJvCzVcwC/view.
SAGES Theater to present one-act play ‘Phoney Baloney’
Seniors all over Tampa Bay are invited to experience “Phoney Baloney,” an original play by nonprofit SAGES Theater that spotlights reality on both ends of a scam phone call. Upcoming live matinee performances of “Phoney Baloney” will be presented Saturday, Aug. 21, 2 p.m., in the social hall at Church of the Resurrection, 1555 Windmill Pointe Road, Palm Harbor; and Sunday, Aug. 29, 2 p.m., at St. Petersburg City Theatre, 4025 31st St. S., St Petersburg.
Meet a group of friends from a local senior center who learn to outsmart dirty rotten scammers targeting them by phone. The show is open to the public with no cost for admission. Performances are family friendly and handicap accessible.
Doors open for general seating — limited and safely distanced — at 1 p.m. The play runs under 60 minutes and partners with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, St. Petersburg Police, and Pinellas Consumer Services, will conduct a Q&A after each show. Audience feedback is welcome and appreciated by SAGES with a prize drawing at each show.
For information, visit www.sagestheater.org/calendar or call SAGES at 727-536-7076.
Largo seeks creatives for Holidays Around the World event
LARGO — The city of Largo's Tree Lighting and Holiday Stroll event will be back this year, on Saturday, Dec. 4, starting at 6 p.m.
This year, the Holiday Stroll event theme is Holidays Around the World. To celebrate its diverse community, Largo invites cultural dancers, musicians, or artists to apply to be a part of one of its largest special events of the season.
For questions or to apply, call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014.
MFA St. Pete ‘Skyway 20/21’ exhibition to close Aug. 22
ST. PETERSBURG — “Skyway 20/21: A Contemporary Collaboration,” which debuted May 22 at the Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg, is heading into its final weeks. The exhibition will close Sunday, Aug. 22.
Four Tampa Bay regional museums — including the MFA St. Petersburg, the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, the Tampa Museum of Art, and the University of South Florida Contemporary Art Museum — are highlighting a diverse group of local contemporary artists in the second iteration of the triennial exhibition, “Skyway 20/21: A Contemporary Collaboration.” Initiated in summer 2017, this second exhibition builds on an exceptional institutional alliance and cultural partnership celebrating the diversity and talent of artists in the Tampa Bay area. While “Skyway 20/21” comes to the end of its run at MFA St. Petersburg in August, the exhibition at the other museums will be on view through October.
Due to the devastating and challenging circumstances of the global health pandemic COVID-19, “Skyway 20/21” was postponed from its original date of summer 2020 to allow for the artists and their work to be fully celebrated.
“Skyway 20/21” features the work of 49 artists and art collectives working in Hillsborough, Manatee, Pinellas, and Sarasota counties. Following an open call for submissions, the artists were selected by the museum curators and guest juror Claire Tancons, an independent curator and scholar whose practice takes a global focus on the conditions of cultural production.
After numerous studio visits conducted in 2019, the MFA selected works by 15 artists that address, in various media, the natural environment. With striking and unique points of views, the artists celebrate the natural wonders of subtropical Florida — with its beaches, forests, springs and wetlands — and explore the impact of threats by hurricanes, flooding, and erosion as well as pollution and human-related degradation. Taken together, the exhibition not only highlights the talents of artists working in the Tampa Bay region, but also examines one of the most pressing issues of our time — the care of our national environment.
“Some of the artists celebrate and honor the natural world, such as Lynne Railsback’s watercolors of highly realistic native plant life, or Karl Kelly's abstract response to the Floridian landscape,” said Katherine Pill, MFA curator of contemporary art. “Others take an investigative approach, as seen with photographer Jon Notwick, who sheds light on the military test sites that sit below our parks and forested areas, and sculptor Robert Aiosa, whose site-specific work looks at the social, economic and environmental impacts of our built environments, and the histories that live beneath.”
The MFA is at 255 Beach Drive NE in St. Petersburg. The art museum houses the largest encyclopedic art collection in Florida. The collection includes works of art from ancient times to the present day and from around the world, including ancient Greek and Roman, Egyptian, Asian, African, pre-Columbian, Native American, European, American, and contemporary art. For information on hours, admission and COVID-19 safety protocols, visit mfastpete.org.