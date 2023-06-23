A number of new movies and limited television series will debut this week, including the following titles opening in theaters or premiering via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘No Hard Feelings’
Genre: Coming-of-age comedy
Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Andrew Barth Feldman, Laura Benanti, Natalie Morales, Hasan Minhaj, and Matthew Broderick
Director: Gene Stupnitsky
Rated: R
Maddie (Jennifer Lawrence) thinks she’s found the answer to her financial troubles when she discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to “date” their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, and bring him out of his shell before he leaves for college. But awkward Percy proves to be more of a challenge than she expected, and time is running out. She has one summer to make him a man or lose it all.
The film is scheduled to be released on June 23 by Sony Pictures Releasing.
‘The Perfect Find’
Genre: Romantic comedy
Cast: Gabrielle Union, Keith Powers, Aisha Hinds, D. B. Woodside, La La Anthony and Gina Torres
Director: Numa Perrier
Not rated
After a messy public breakup and a high-profile firing, Jenna (Gabrielle Union) returns to New York to resurrect her fashion career. Knowing she’ll only get one chance to rebuild her reputation, Jenna swallows her pride and goes to work for cutthroat mogul Darcy (Gina Torres). But her comeback attempt gets complicated when she falls for her charming, much younger coworker Eric (Keith Powers) — who just so happens to be Darcy’s son. After putting everything on the line for her career, Jenna must decide if she’ll risk it all on a secret romance, and find out if she can have a future with Eric despite their generational divide.
The film is scheduled to be released by Netflix on June 23.
‘Asteroid City’
Genre: Science fiction and romantic comedy-drama
Cast: Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Steve Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan, and Jeff Goldblum
Director: Wes Anderson
Rated: PG-13
Asteroid City is a dot-on-the-map desert town in the American Southwest. The year is 1955. The town’s most famous attraction is a gigantic meteor crater and celestial observatory nearby. This weekend, the military and astronomers are welcoming five science award-winning children to display their inventions. Not far away, over the hills, mushroom clouds from atomic tests are seen.
The scene has been set for Wes Anderson’s newest film, both a rollicking comedy, dazzling in creation, and packed to the brim with images for one to dart their eyes to and from, and also as deeply felt as any of Anderson’s previous works.
What begins as a celebration to honor the achievements of the Junior Stargazers receives an unexpected visitor: an alien. Asteroid City is locked down and a fake cover story is concocted by the Army, but the precocious geniuses, in a way that calls to mind the youngsters of Spielberg classics, have a plan to get the word to the outside world.
Yet, in Anderson’s inimitable way, the story is bigger than that. Back east, the characters of Asteroid City are on-stage, preparing a play that is called “Asteroid City.” It is here that we venture backstage and into the lives of performers circa 1955. Theater actors polishing their craft, soon to become stars.
The film is opening wide release on June 23 from by Focus Features.
‘God Is a Bullet’
Genre: Action and thriller
Cast: Jamie Foxx, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Maika Monroe, January Jones and Andrew Dice Clay
Director: Nick Cassavetes
Not rated
When vice detective Bob Hightower finds his ex-wife murdered and daughter kidnapped by a satanic cult, he is frustrated by bumbling botched official investigations. He quits the police force, gets tattoos, and infiltrates the cult to hunt down the charismatic cult leader, Cyrus, with the help of the cult's only female victim escapee, the brilliantly damaged Case Hardin. Bob is led down the rabbit hole to save his daughter and Case seizes the opportunity to claim back her power from the cult that took so much away from her.
The film is set to be released on June 23 by Wayward Entertainment.
‘Surrounded’
Genre: Western and drama
Cast: Letitia Wright, Jamie Bell, Jeffrey Donovan, Brett Gelman, and Michael K. Williams
Director: Anthony Mandler
Rated: R
Five years after the Civil War, freedwoman and former Buffalo Soldier Moses “Mo” Washington travels west to lay claim on a gold mine — the summation of years of toil for Mo and her community. It is a mean, dangerous world for an unaccompanied Black woman in 1870 America and so Mo travels into the deep frontier disguised as a man. After her stagecoach is ambushed by a group of murderous thieves, Mo is forced to hold legendary outlaw Tommy Walsh captive while the remaining surviving passengers seek out help. What ensues is a battle of wills, blurring the line between captor and captive, as they both try to survive the harsh western landscape.
The film is set to be released digitally on June 20 by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer.
‘World’s Best’
Genre: Drama
Cast: Utkarsh Ambudkar, Manny Magnus, Punam Patel, Jake Choi, Max Malas, Piper Wallace, Kayla Njeri, Dorian Giordano, Chris River, Christopher Jackson, and Doug E. Fresh
Director: Roshan Sethi
Rated: PG
In the midst of navigating the tumultuous hardships of adolescence, 12-year-old mathematics genius Prem Patel discovers his recently deceased father was a famous rapper and immediately sets out to pursue a career for himself as a rap superstar. While his recent actions may appear reckless and the quickest way for him to lose everything, Prem, empowered by imaginative hip-hop music-fueled fantasies where he performs with his father, is determined to find out if hip-hop truly is in his DNA. As his father always used to say, “the world’s best never rest.”
The film will debut on Disney+ on June 23.
‘Secret Invasion’
Genre: Action, adventure, and superhero
Cast: Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, Katie Finneran, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Don Cheadle
Director: Ali Selim
In Marvel Studios’ new series “Secret Invasion,” set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.
The miniseries will debut on June 21 on Disney+.