ST. PETERSBURG — Chase Rice will perform Friday, April 28, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $32.50 in advance and $38 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
With more than 2.3 million albums sold and over 2.4 billion total streams, plus a legion of passionate fans at his high-energy concerts across the globe, Rice has established himself as a powerful force in Nashville and beyond. With his new album “I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell” crafted in his rural Tennessee home-turned-studio, his sound continues to evolve to reflect the realities of his life, as evidenced by recent releases “Key West & Colorado,” “Way Down Yonder” and “I Hate Cowboys.”
The new album was released Feb. 10. It serves as a follow up to his three-part project, “The Album,” featuring his latest platinum-certified No. 1 hit, “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen. (featuring Florida Georgia Line)” and platinum-certified Top 10 hit “Lonely If You Are.”
This is the same gravelly voiced country music singer fans first fell in love with years ago — but better, freer, unbeholden and uninhibited. The new music builds upon the success of his sophomore album, “Lambs & Lions,” which featured the triple-platinum, two-week chart topper “Eyes on You” — Rice’s first No. 1 as an artist and the most-streamed song of his career. “Lambs & Lions” followed “Ignite the Night,” which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums and No. 3 on the all-genre chart, producing a pair of Top 5 hits: “Gonna Wanna Tonight” and platinum-certified “Ready Set Roll.”
In addition to playing stadiums with Kenny Chesney and Garth Brooks plus arenas with Kane Brown and Jason Aldean, Rice also consistently sells out venues across the U.S. and Europe on his own headlining tours.