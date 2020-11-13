DADE CITY — Four-time Grammy Award-winning duo For King & Country are hitting the road for “A Drummer Boy Drive-In: The Christmas Tour,” celebrating the recording artists’ first Christmas album, “A Drummer Boy Christmas.”
The tour will get underway Nov. 12 and will include stops at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas and the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, California. As part of the tour, For King & Country will perform Thursday, Dec. 10, 7 p.m., at Joy-Lan Drive-In Theatre, 16414 U.S. 301, Dade City.
Proceeds from the tour will support the Salvation Army. The Salvation Army, the largest provider of social services in the country, could serve up to 155% more people this year with Christmas assistance due to the impact of COVID-19. To help “Rescue Christmas,” concertgoers can bring new, unwrapped toys that will be collected by representatives from the local Salvation Army and distributed to families struggling during the holiday season. Visit www.rescuechristmas.org to learn more.
“It’s been a difficult year for so many,” said Joel Smallbone of For King & Country. “Now more than ever, we felt compelled to get out on the road in a safe and socially distanced way to spread the joy and spirit of Christmas in the best way we know — by sharing a night of music celebrating the greatest hope the world has ever known. But we didn’t want the night to end after the last car leaves the parking lot, so we chose to support the Salvation Army and their Rescue Christmas campaign — to bring toys to families unable to afford them.”
“This is a cause that’s dear to us,” added Smallbone. “We came to this country from Australia and were headed for bean burritos and gifts from the dollar shop before an act of kindness from a first-grade school class gave us a Christmas that we will never forget. They provided our family with food and toys to celebrate the holidays and for that reason we are so proud and honored to work with the Salvation Army, to share a bit of joy with others that might be facing the same fate this Christmas.”
With the current pandemic presenting unique challenges to touring musicians, “A Drummer Boy Drive-In: The Christmas Tour” will see For King & Country performing in drive-in settings across the United States, with safe, socially distanced concerts under the stars.
“We are so grateful to have the support of For King & Country and their fans,” said Kenneth G. Hodder, national commander of the Salvation Army. “The toys collected at their upcoming concerts will help make the holidays brighter for families and raise awareness of the unprecedented need that many are facing this holiday season.”
For tickets and more information, visit www.forkingandcountry.com.
The award-winning Australian duo For King & Country, comprised of brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone, is currently nominated for two Billboard awards and six Dove awards. Earlier this year, they debuted their single “Together,” featuring Kirk Franklin and Tori Kelly, on “Good Morning America.”
“Together,” which is about the strength of unity in the face of adversity, went on to become a multi-week No. 1 hit single. Earlier in 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the duo hosted the critically acclaimed livestream event “Together: A Night of Hope” to over 2.5 million viewers across all social media platforms. After collaborating with renowned entertainer Dolly Parton to release a version of the duo’s 11-week No. 1 hit “God Only Knows” in 2019, the duo won two 2020 Grammy awards. “God Only Knows,” with Parton, won in the Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song category, and their third studio album, “Burn the Ships,” won a Grammy in the Contemporary Christian Music Album category.
For King & Country graced the CMA stage to perform “God Only Knows” with Parton, and they performed their unique and powerful rendition of “Little Drummer Boy” at CMA Country Christmas, receiving national critical praise for both. They have garnered seven No. 1 hits, ten Top 10 hits, six Grammy nominations, three Billboard Music Award Nominations, an American Music Award nomination, and had songs featured on the Emmys, Super Bowl, Sunday Night Football and other high-profile events.