CLEARWATER — Comedian Kathleen Madigan will take the stage Sunday, Nov. 7, at 6 and 8:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $49. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
One of the most respected comedians of her generation, Madigan returns to the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre after her sold-out performances in 2015, 2017 and 2018. Over Madigan's 30-year career she has performed on nearly every late night show ever made, chatting with Jay Leno, David Letterman, Conan O’Brien, Craig Ferguson and most recently riding around with Jerry Seinfeld in his internet series "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee." Her most recent special "Bothering Jesus" is her fifth hourlong standup special and will be her third special to be available on Netflix.
Madigan remains the only comedian in the history of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” to go unchallenged by any other comedian — meaning no comedian would say they were funnier than her. Madigan was a Top 3 finalist in Season 2 and a judge on Season 5. Previously she's released four CDs, two DVDs, and starred in two HBO specials, three Comedy Central specials, and her hour-long specials, “Gone Madigan” and “Madigan Again.”