A number of new movies and limited television series will debut this week, including the following titles opening in theaters or premiering via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’
Genre: Computer-animated action comedy
Cast: Steve Carell, Pierre Coffin, Taraji P. Henson, Michelle Yeoh, RZA, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, Dolph Lundgren, Danny Trejo, Russell Brand, Julie Andrews, and Alan Arkin
Director: Kyle Balda
Rated: PG
This summer, from the biggest animated franchise in history and global cultural phenomenon, comes the untold story of one 12-year-old’s dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain, in “Minions: The Rise of Gru.”
In the heart of the 1970s, amid a flurry of feathered hair and flared jeans, Gru (Steve Carell) is growing up in the suburbs. A fanboy of a supervillain supergroup known as the Vicious 6, Gru hatches a plan to become evil enough to join them. Luckily, he gets some mayhem-making backup from his loyal followers, the Minions. Together, Kevin, Stuart, Bob, and Otto — a new Minion sporting braces and a desperate need to please — deploy their skills as they and Gru build their first lair, experiment with their first weapons and pull off their first missions.
When the Vicious 6 oust their leader, legendary fighter Wild Knuckles (Alan Arkin), Gru interviews to become their newest member. It doesn’t go well (to say the least), and only gets worse after Gru outsmarts them and suddenly finds himself the mortal enemy of the apex of evil. On the run, Gru will turn to an unlikely source for guidance, Wild Knuckles himself, and discovers that even bad guys need a little help from their friends. The film is scheduled to be theatrically released July 1 by Universal Pictures.
‘The Forgiven’
Genre: Drama
Cast: Ralph Fiennes, Jessica Chastain, Caleb Landry Jones, Saïd Taghmaoui, Christopher Abbott, and Matt Smith
Director: John Michael McDonagh
Rated: R
Speeding through the Moroccan desert to attend an old friend’s lavish weekend party, wealthy Londoners David and Jo Henninger (Ralph Fiennes and Jessica Chastain) are involved in a tragic accident with a local teenage boy.
Arriving late at the grand villa with the debauched party raging, the couple attempts to cover up the incident with the collusion of the local police. But when the boy’s father arrives seeking justice, the stage is set for a tension-filled culture clash in which David and Jo must come to terms with their fateful act and its shattering consequences.
The film is scheduled to be released July 1 by Roadside Attractions and Vertical Entertainment.
‘Mr. Malcolm’s List’
Genre: Period drama
Cast: Freida Pinto, Sope Dirisu, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Ashley Park, Zawe Ashton, and Theo James
Director: Emma Holly Jones
Rated: PG
When she fails to meet an item on his list of requirements for a bride, Julia Thistlewaite (Zawe Ashton) is jilted by London’s most eligible bachelor, Mr. Malcolm (Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù).
Feeling humiliated and determined to exact revenge, she convinces her friend Selina Dalton (Freida Pinto) to play the role of his ideal match. Soon, Mr. Malcolm wonders whether he’s found the perfect woman ... or the perfect hoax.
The film is scheduled to be released July 1 by Bleecker Street.
‘The Princess’
Genre: Dark fantasy action comedy
Cast: Joey King, Dominic Cooper, and Veronica Ngo
Director: Le-Van Kiet
Rated: R
When a beautiful, strong-willed princess refuses to wed the cruel sociopath to whom she is betrothed, she is kidnapped and locked in a remote tower of her father's castle. With her scorned, vindictive suitor intent on taking her father's throne, the princess must protect her family and save her kingdom.
The film is scheduled to be released on Hulu on July 1.
‘Hot Seat’
Genre: Action and thriller
Cast: Kevin Dillon, Mel Gibson, Shannen Doherty, Michael Welch, Sam Asghari, Eddie Steeples, Lydia Hull, Anna Harr, and Kate Katzman
Director: James Cullen Bressack
Rated: R
A reformed hacker turned cyber security technician finds himself in the hot seat when he realizes that he’s just armed a bomb under his chair and he’s forced to help a maniacal anonymous caller pull off an impossible cyber robbery.
The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 22 by Lionsgate.
‘Rubikon’
Genre: Science fiction and thriller
Cast: Julia Franz Richter, George Blagden, Mark Ivanir
Director: Magdalena Lauritsch
Not rated
Following a catastrophe on Earth, the planet is covered in a toxic fog. The crew in the space station must decide whether to risk their lives to get home and search for survivors, or stay safe in the station's "algae symbiosis system."
The film is scheduled to be released July 1 in theaters and video on demand.
‘Baymax!’
Genre: Computer-animated superhero series
Cast: Scott Adsit, Ryan Potter, Maya Rudolph, Emily Kuroda, Lilimar, Zeno Robinson, and Jaboukie Young-White
Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Baymax!” returns to the fantastical city of San Fransokyo where the affable, inflatable, inimitable healthcare companion, Baymax (voice of Scott Adsit), sets out to do what he was programmed to do: help others. The six-episode series of healthcare capers introduces extraordinary characters who need Baymax’s signature approach to healing in more ways than they realize.
“Baymax!” debuts exclusively on Disney+ on June 29.
