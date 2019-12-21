CLEARWATER — Hot Tuna will perform an acoustic concert Saturday, Dec. 28, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $39.50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Hot Tuna — featuring former Jefferson Airplane members Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady — is known for hit songs such as “Hot Tuna,” “First Pull Up and Then Pull Down” and “America's Choice.” Hot Tuna performs with a well-honed and solid power, always in the groove from their years of experience and mutual inspiration. Started as a side project during Jefferson Airplane days, the constant, the very definition of Hot Tuna, has always been Kaukonen and Casady. The two boyhood pals have never wavered in one of the most enduring friendships in rock history.
From their days playing together as teenagers in the Washington, D.C., area, through years of inventive psychedelic rock in San Francisco to their current acoustic and electric blues sound, no one has more consistently led American music for the last 50 years than Kaukonen and Casady, the founders and continuing core members of Hot Tuna. At the 2016 Grammys, Kaukonen and Casady were honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards. The two were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996 as founding members of Jefferson Airplane.
Kaukonen is a highly respected interpreter of roots music, blues, Americana and popular rock-and-roll. His repertoire goes far beyond psychedelic rock; he is a music legend and one of the finest singer-songwriters in music. He tours the world bringing his unique styling to old blues while writing new songs of weight and dimension.
One of the most unique innovators in the 60-year history of the bass guitar, Casady made his sweeping melodic mark helping to create the San Francisco sound with legendary rock group Jefferson Airplane. He went on to track with Jimi Hendrix; Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young; Warren Zevon; members of the Grateful Dead; John Lee Hooker and Gov’t Mule. Casady is regarded as one of rock's greatest bassists.