CLEARWATER – Singer-songwriter Colin Hay – founding member and vocalist of Australian rock outfit and pop sensation Men at Work – will perform Thursday, April 21, 8 p.m. at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $29.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Hay is familiar to millions as frontman of Men at Work, which formed in 1978. The band scored a string of hits in the early 1980s including “Down Under,” “Overkill” and “Who Can It Be Now?”
While Hay is justifiably proud of his place in pop history, he has enjoyed continuing success since Men at Work disbanded in 1985. He relocated to Los Angeles in 1989, and since that time he has recorded and released more than a dozen critically acclaimed solo albums, including the highly successful “Men at Work,” 2015’s “Next Year People,” and 2017’s “Fierce Mercy” on Compass Records.
“Fierce Mercy” explored themes of love and loss, mortality, and even the odd UFO sighting, but always with the singular perspective and insightful wit that define Hay’s work.
According to his official website, “Now and the Evermore,” the title track of his new album released in March, is a reminder to Hay to make the most of what time he has left in the world.
“When I listen to it, it transports me back to when I thought I had all the time in the world,” Hay says. “It is a song which is unashamedly inspired by the majesty of The Beatles, and the gift they gave us all. Having Ringo Starr play on the track is more than icing on the cake.”
Hay says he is deeply grateful for the life he has.
“I think my natural tendency has always been towards optimism and humor,” he continues. “Lately, though, I’ve had to be more intentional about it. I’ve had to actively seek out the positive, to let new rays of hope shine on some seemingly dark situations.”
Written and recorded in Hay’s adopted hometown of Los Angeles, the collection is a defiantly joyful celebration of life and love. The music is vibrant and animated, brimming with fanciful melodies and lush orchestration. Hay’s performances draw on vintage pop charm, pub rock muscle and folk sincerity to forge a sound that’s at once playful and profound. At its most basic level, “Now and the Evermore” offers a deeply personal acknowledgement of the relentless march of time. But zoom out, and you’ll see that Hay’s contemplations of identity and eternity are in fact broader reflections on our shared humanity, on letting go of dead weight and reaching for the light no matter how dark things may get.