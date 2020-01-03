CLEARWATER — Audiences will have an opportunity to experience the hit songs of Meat Loaf performed by his band and American Idol winner Caleb Johnson Friday, Jan. 10, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $29. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
“BAT: The Music of Meat Loaf” will showcase Johnson, backed by Meat Loaf’s own Neverland Express. The Neverland Express includes world-class alumni spanning the history of the Meat Loaf legacy.
Johnson is the winner of “American Idol” season 13. He delivers his own unique stamp to such classics as “Bat out of Hell,” “Paradise by the Dashboard Light” and “I Would Do Anything for Love” while staying true to the essence of Meat Loaf’s delivery. The show is presented by Grammy Award winner Meat Loaf and produced by his musical director/guitarist/record producer Paul Crook.