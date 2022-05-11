TAMPA — Next Generation Ballet will present “The Sleeping Beauty” on Saturday, May 14, 2 and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, May 15, 2 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa.
Tickets start at $20. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
In this delightfully menacing fairy tale, Princess Aurora is cursed — by a single prick to the finger — to a 100-years’-slumber on her 16th birthday by the wicked Carabosse. Doomed by fate, only a prince’s sweet kiss can break the spell and awaken the sleeping beauty.
Featuring Next Generation Ballet’s rising stars and staged by artistic director Philip Neal, the production promises to be all the things that ballet is supposed to be — ravishing, exquisite, sumptuous and powerful.