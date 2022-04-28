Shaun Hopper Trio to play CPPAC event
LARGO — The Shaun Hopper Trio will headline the 25th anniversary celebration of the Central Park Performing Arts Center on Friday, April 29, at 8 p.m.
This free community event will feature exclusive ticket offers, prize drawings, drink specials, and more. For information, visit LargoArts.com or all 727-587-6793.
The Shaun Hopper Trio is comprised of three well-known musicians from the Tampa Bay area. Hopper is unquestionably one of the finest finger-style acoustic guitar players in America. Chris Barbosa is a dynamic instrumentalist and composer from the Tampa Bay region. Jessica Rose is a singer/songwriter from Safety Harbor who regularly plays Tampa Bay area venues. Together they make a dynamic musical trio that is far greater than the sum of their parts.
The Central Park Performing Arts Center is at 105 Central Park Drive in Largo.
Dunedin Showcase Theater presents ‘The Turn of the Screw’
DUNEDIN — Dunedin Showcase Theater will present “The Turn of the Screw,” running April 29 through May 7, at the Dunedin Community Center, 1920 Pinehurst Road, Dunedin.
Performances will be April 29 and 30, and May 5, 6, and 7, with doors opening at 7 p.m. and curtain at 7:30 p.m. A matinee will be presented May 1, with doors opening at 2:30 p.m. and curtain at 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 and are available at the community center. Visit www.dunedinshowcasetheater.net.
Directed by Michael Paul Cote, the cast includes Dana Tafelski, Laura Jackson, Michael Juliano, Susan Dearden, Ethan Young, Emily Young, LaBree Hans, Victor Carr, Sephan Bielawski, Leah Conway, Jenn Saner, and Philip Works.
At a country estate in Essex, Flora and Miles receive a new governess. Shortly after the new governess begins her duties, she notices ghostly figures around the estate. She believes she has figured out who the ghosts are and suspects that the children are also knowledgeable about these apparitions. In the end, her suspicions were correct, but will she be able to save Miles from the ghost who seeks him?
This play in two acts is the stage adaptation of Henry James' novella “The Turn of the Screw.”
Creative Pinellas, FBG & HV set Third Saturdays event
LARGO — Creative Pinellas, Florida Botanical Gardens, and Heritage Village recently announced Third Saturdays at Pinewood.
Every third Saturday, visitors can explore and experience ever changing exhibitions, self-guided scavenger hunts, curated activities and so much more. This will be a free event with food trucks and free parking.
At Creative Pinellas, from noon to 5 p.m., guests can discover poignant stories about the COVID epidemic told through artifacts displayed at “The Things They Left Behind” exhibition, open through June 26.
Food trucks will be on site.
“Having a set Saturday each month for Pinewood with the three organizations will provide an opportunity for tourists and the community to come together and encounter all that Pinewood has to offer,” said Creative Pinellas CEO Barbara St. Clair. “We look forward to seeing people come out and enjoy high-quality arts and cultural experiences.”
At the Florida Botanical Gardens, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., guests can enjoy free virtual and in-person activities, including self-guided scavenger hunts, games from the TaleBlazer mobile app, plus instructor-led events from the Growing Up Wild curriculum.
“The Pinewood campus is a wonderful place to enjoy nature, art, and history,” said Vernon R. Bryant, Florida Botanical Gardens Foundation executive director. “We are excited that we are teaming up to create a new monthly experience for our local community and visitors to Pinellas County.”
"We have a rare combination of the arts, history, and horticulture here at Pinewood Cultural Park, and we hope locals and visitors alike will take advantage of their chance to experience all we have to offer” said Emily Bloxam, Florida Botanical Gardens Foundation communications coordinator.
At Heritage Village, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., guests can visit the HC Smith Store and the McKay Creek Boat Shop Exhibit. Experience a typical store from the 1900s and learn about early sailing days in Pinellas County.
"Pinewood Park is a hidden gem in the middle of Pinellas County. There's so much to do and see in one spot, and it's free," said Monica M. Drake, Heritage Village operations manager.
For more information about Creative Pinellas, its programs and activities, visit creativepinellas.org.
EOT to stage ‘Dirty Rotten Scoundrels’
LARGO — Eight O’Clock Theatre will present “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,” running May 13-22, at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Tickets are $31.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
“Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,” with music and lyrics by David Yazbek and book by Jeffrey Lane, will be directed by Scott Cooper. Based on the film by Dale Launer, Stanley Shapiro, and Paul Henning, the show also features musical direction by Latoya McCormick and choreography by Lyla Menkhaus. Cast members include Ben Taylor, Matthew Morris, Bri Burgess, David Collins, Paula Broadwater, Katrina Young, Aidan Anderson, Polly Croucher, Zachary Gage, Mike Hugill, Megan Jetter, Maria Lara, Brenna Miller, Erin Nelson, David O'Brien, and Stephanie Porto.
“Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” takes us to the French Riviera for high jinks and hilarity. Sophisticated, suave with a good dash of mischief, this hysterical comedy features a delightfully jazzy score by David Yazbek and was nominated for a staggering 11 Tony Awards. Lawrence makes his lavish living by talking rich ladies out of their money. Freddy more humbly swindles women by waking their compassion with fabricated stories about his grandmother's failing health. However, this small French town isn't big enough for the two of them. They agree on a settlement: the first one to extract $50,000 from a young female heiress, Christine Colgate, wins, and the other must leave town. A hilarious battle of cons ensues that will keep audiences laughing, humming and guessing to the end!
One City Chorus to perform
ST. PETERSBURG — One City Chorus will perform Sunday, May 1, 4 p.m., at Lakewood United Methodist Church, 5995 Dr. M.L.K. Jr. St. S., St. Petersburg.
Admission is free. A goodwill collection will be taken. Funds raised will benefit the people of the Ukraine.
One City Chorus was founded in the fall of 2016 by Jon Arterton and his husband James Mack with the belief that singing in a group builds community and leads to better understanding among people. The chorus seeks to make the world a better place by singing songs about social justice, civil rights, diversity and equality.
One City Chorus encourages people of all races, cultures, creeds and communities to sing with them. There are no auditions.
For information, visit www.OneCityChorus.org.
Creative Clay’s Spring for the Arts fundraiser set
ST. PETERSBURG — After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Creative Clay’s Spring for the Arts fundraiser will return Friday, May 20, from 6 to 9 p.m., at NOVA 535, 535 Dr. M.L.K. Jr. St. N., St. Petersburg.
“We are very excited about celebrating at NOVA,” said CEO Kim Dohrman. “We think with the many activities we have planned, it will be a great space. The size of the venue and fact that there is an indoor/outdoor option is great."
Live music, dance and theater performances will augment the celebratory evening.
"Guest can learn about Creative Clay while having fun and getting to discover our mission organically,” said Dohrman.
Member artists' “Iconic Landmarks of Tampa Bay” show will be on exhibit, and patrons can purchase paintings from that exhibit during the event. Spring for the Arts also will feature Artlink vocal performances by member artists Mikey J., Cory B., and Ivy J.; a short play, Billow, by Sheila Cowley featuring Creative Clay member artists and Sparks Collaborative Ensemble; and live portrait drawings by Creative Clay’s member artists.
Other event highlights include music by Boho Side Show, gourmet food by Island Flavors and Tings, a wine pull with over 50 bottles of high-quality wine, and opportunity drawings for an Apple computer, Spirit airline tickets, and a WUSF $1500 Longest Table Sponsorship for Spring 2023.
A limited silent auction including two Creative Clay hand-painted electric guitars, and a week’s stay on Manasota Key will be part of the festivities. Guests can also choose from three original member artist Creative Clay designs and one exclusive design by Chad Mize that Craft-Tee Screen Printing will put on a T-shirt or canvas bag. Monika’s Mirror Booth event photography will also be on hand so guests can capture moments and remember the evening.
For event details, visit www.creativeclay.org/spring-for-the-arts-2022.
Wilson’s to host book signing
ST. PETERSBURG — A book signing and cocktail reception will take place Friday, May 6, 5 to 7 p.m., at Wilson’s Book World, 535 16th St. N., St. Petersburg.
Jeannie Carlson will be signing copies of her book “Landmarks in the Sand.” The book will be available for purchase. Wine, diet soda and appetizers will be served.
To RSVP, text 727-424-3829 or email carlburn@tampabay.rr.com.
To submit arts and entertainment news, email editorial@TBNweekly.com. Submissions also may be faxed to 727-397-5900, dropped off at the office or mailed to Tampa Bay Newspapers, 9911 Seminole Blvd., Seminole, FL 33772. Please include contact information on all submissions. Announcements are printed as space allows.