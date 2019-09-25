Internationally acclaimed conductor Michael Francis will open his fifth season as music director of the Florida Orchestra this weekend, launching a celebration of Beethoven’s 250th birthday.
Francis will conduct the Opening Night concerts packed with music that reflects both Beethoven’s enduring influence and Tampa Bay’s deep cultural roots. Performances will be Friday, Sept. 27, 8 p.m., in Carol Morsani Hall at the David A. Straz Jr. Center, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa; Saturday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m., at The Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg; and Sunday, Sept. 29, 2 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $18. For information and tickets, visit the.floridaorchestra.org.
The Opening Night concerts will feature Cuban pianist Aldo López-Gavilán on one of the most famous concertos of all time, Grieg’s Piano Concerto; Ravel’s Bolero; Beethoven’s Leonore Overture No. 3; Gershwin’s Cuban Overture; and Mason Bates’ Mothership.
“We’ll use Beethoven as a framework to explore deeper issues of his life and music, such as perseverance, hope and heroism,” said Francis in a press release. He is programming all of Beethoven’s symphonies and major concertos over two seasons, with the 250th anniversary falling in December 2020. “Then we’ll ask: ‘Who are the Beethovens of today? Who are the people reflecting our society through music?’ We’ll continue to transform our own community through the power of music.”
Under Francis, TFO’s commitment to innovation, collaboration, and accessibility has flourished. The largest professional orchestra in Florida will perform more than 130 concerts over the next eight months, many offering audiences new ways to engage with the music, including:
• Revolution: The Music of The Beatles — A Symphonic Experience (Oct. 4-6): The performance will feature hundreds of rare photos and video and will be arranged and conducted by TFO’s Principal Pops Conductor Jeff Tyzik.
• Beethoven’s Eroica Symphony (Oct. 11-13): Michael Francis leads a rare, supersized performance of Mahler’s version of the Beethoven, but the show-stealer might be Strauss’ Don Quixote, featuring TFO’s first-ever visual artist-in-residence Geff Strik for a spectacle unlike any other orchestra performance anywhere. Maximilian Hornung will perform on cello.
• Deep Field: A Cosmic Experience (Nov 8-10): The performance will feature superstar composer and conductor Eric Whitacre and will include Hubble space video along with the Master Chorale of Tampa Bay. There’s even an optional phone app experience.
• The Music of The Rolling Stones — Mick Jagger and Keith Richards 1969 (Nov. 22): TFO combines with Windborne rock band and vocalist Tony Vincent to celebrate the 50th anniversary of iconic albums “Beggar’s Banquet” and “Let It Bleed.” Brent Havens conducts at the Mahaffey.
• Holidays with TFO: For traditional holiday music, there’s no place like TFO’s annual Holiday Pops (Dec. 13-15 with two matinees). This year TFO also performs special concerts of Handel’s Messiah at two large churches and the Mahaffey Theater (Dec. 19-21).
The 2019-20 season also will include Pops in the Park concerts, set for Oct. 19 in St. Petersburg’s Vinoy Park; and Oct. 20 at Tampa’s River Tower Park. One Giant Leap Family Concerts, new full-orchestra matinee concerts celebrating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, are geared for ages 6-12 but are open to everyone. These will be presented Sunday, Oct. 27, 2 p.m., at the Straz in Tampa; and Sunday, Nov. 3, 2 p.m., at the Palladium in St. Petersburg.
Several family-friendly film concerts also will be presented this season. The film plays on the big screen while the orchestra performs the soundtrack live on stage. Upcoming film concerts include “National Geographic Live JANE” in concert on Nov. 2; “Ghostbusters” in concert on Nov. 23; and “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi” in concert on Jan. 25.
In TFO’s 52nd season, which runs through May, highlights of the 14-concert Tampa Bay Times Masterworks series include Beethoven’s Fifth; Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons with Concertmaster Jeffrey Multer; Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3; Beethoven’s Violin Concerto; and Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3, a concert that includes a partnership with St. Petersburg’s Museum of Fine Arts. Kids and teens 5-18 get in free to all Masterworks concerts with Classical Kids tickets, available in advance through the ticket center. Free pre-concert conversations, which start an hour before the performance, are included with all Masterworks tickets.
Under the leadership of Principal Pops Conductor Jeff Tyzik, the nine-concert Raymond James Pops series also features The Music of Bond … James Bond with Michael Francis; Lush Life: Ellington & Strayhorn with Byron Stripling; and Superhero Soundtracks.
Rounding out the 2019-20 season, the Florida Orchestra continues its long tradition of community and education programs, which have grown nearly 50% since Michael Francis took over TFO in 2015, reaching more than 91,000 people last season. That means about 45% of the people who experienced TFO did so for free or little cost. Other community concerts include Woodson Chamber Concerts on Sunday afternoons at the Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum; Sing Out Tampa Bay, TFO’s sing-along concert with community chorus; and more.
For tickets and information, visit FloridaOrchestra.org or call 727-892-3337 and 800-662-7286. Kids and teens get in free to all Tampa Bay Times Masterworks with Classical Kids tickets, available in advance through the ticket center. Students and members of the military can get $10 tickets for most concerts starting one hour before the performance at the venue.