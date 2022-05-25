TampaRep to present ‘The Dreamer Examines His Pillow’
TAMPA — Tampa Repertory Theatre will present “The Dreamer Examines His Pillow,” opening Friday, June 3, at the USF Theatre Centre, 3837 USF Holly Drive, Tampa.
The production will be presented Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; and Sundays at 3 p.m., through June 19. A pay-what-you-can preview performance will take place Thursday, June 2, at 7:30 p.m. The show runs 95 minutes with no intermission. For tickets, visit tamparep.thundertix.com. For information, visit www.tamparep.org, email info@tamparep.org, or call 813-556-8737.
“The Dreamer Examines His Pillow,” written by Tony Award-winning playwright John Patrick Shanley, has not been staged professionally anywhere in Florida since it was created in 1986. Shanley is the writer behind Oscar-winning films such as “Moonstruck” and “Doubt.” His plays have earned many accolades and he is one of the most produced playwrights in America. His writing is known for passionate, poetic characters, often at the peak of their struggle.
“The Dreamer Examines His Pillow” is no different. The play begins with Donna confronting her ex-boyfriend Tommy about sleeping with her sister. Donna then heads to her deadbeat father’s house to gain some clarity and asks him to beat Tommy up for her. As the plot unfolds, we see all three of them as poets, artists, and dreamers. The play crackles with Shanley’s signature explosive, sexy, gutsy, intense language as it navigates the minds and hearts of these characters in a quick 95 minutes.
The cast of TampaRep’s production features Anna Roman as Donna, Ar’Darius Stewart as Tommy, and Jim Sorensen as Dad. Roman is a Tampa native who holds a BFA from the University of Florida and has recently been accepted to earn her MFA at the Yale school of Drama. Stewart recently graduated with his MFA from the University of Florida. Sorensen has worked with almost every theatre company in the Tampa Bay area either behind the scenes or onstage. Sorensen is an artistic producer for the company, but this show marks his TampaRep stage debut.
Leading this cast in the director’s chair is Christopher Marshall, an accomplished director and actor whose work has been seen regionally, nationally, and internationally.
“TampaRep is glad to be revisiting this gritty American kitchen-sink drama, especially with this exceptionally talented cast and creative team,” said Emilia Sargent, producing artistic director.
“This is a play in 2022 that you’ve gotta come see.” Marshall said. “This play is so much about necessary human interaction, and interaction is something we’ve gotten so far away from these last few years. The cast has so much excitement for the text. They have such a strong handle of the language, and they are already listening to each other so well. I think you’re going to be really surprised and thrilled by what you see.”
Rounding out the production team are Lisa Lippincottas as set designer and fabricator, Jayce Bertucelli as lighting designer, with costumes by Macy Smith, and sound design by Georgia Mallory Guy. Harrison Baxley is the stage manager for the show.TampaRep to present ‘The Dreamer Examines His Pillow’
Beach Art Center to host Kid PWR Show
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — Zen Massage & Yoga and IRB CrossFit will sponsor the 2022 Kid PWR Show at the Beach Art Center, 1515 Bay Palm Blvd., Indian Rocks Beach.
A reception will take place Saturday, June 4, 2 to 4:30 p.m., at the center. This show is a great opportunity to see the creativity and imagination of school-aged children grades K-12. Student work will be on display beginning May 25. The show will continue through June 30.
For information, call 727-596-4331 or visit www.beachartcenter.org.
Bands line up for OCC Road House holiday weekend event
CLEARWATER — A four-day Memorial Day Weekend Biker Bash will take place Friday through Sunday, May 27-30, at OCC Road House & Museum, 10575 49th St. N., Clearwater.
The event will showcase multiple live performances including:
• Banjoe Steve & NoBS Band — May 27 at 7 p.m. The band is known for connecting the spiritual world with reality through music.
• Fastball — May 27 at 8 p.m. This is a ticketed event. An American rock band that was formed in Austin, Texas, in 1994 and have since been nominated for two Grammy Awards for their popular single “The Way.” The talented trio demonstrates distinctive songwriting, expressive vocals and inventive melodic sensibilities.
• North 2 South — May 28 at noon. A fun group of three friends from Largo who love sharing a diverse offering of both originals and music from many genres and decades.
• Shovelhed — May 28 at 6 p.m. One of Florida’s hottest classic rock bands giving great classic rock new life by putting their own spin on familiar songs.
• Liliac — May 28 at 8 p.m. This is a ticketed event. Based in Los Angeles, family rock/metal band Liliac features siblings’ ages 13-22. After going viral on social media, the band competed on national television on a show called “World’s Best” on CBS. Soon after, they began writing original material and released their full-length album titled “Queen of Hearts” which landed No. 29 on iTunes rock charts.
• Den of Thieves — May 28 at 9:30 p.m. Local to the Tampa Bay area, Den of Thieves plays the best from the ’70s to current. From classic rock, jam band, metal, punk, rock to southern rock.
• Scream Machine — May 29 at 4 p.m. An ’80s/arena rock tribute band, the band plays the biggest and best smash hits from a variety of bands such as Guns n' Roses, Journey, AC/DC, Poison, Billy Idol, Foreigner, Bon Jovi, Van Halen, and more.
Guests are encouraged to purchase individual VIP tickets and six-seat VIP tables for the ticketed performances to guarantee seating. All VIP admissions include up-front viewing, dedicated restrooms, and dedicated bar and servers.
Throughout Memorial Day Weekend, the Full Throttle Motorcycle Expo will include cash giveaways, games, contests, vendors, live music, and a bike show featuring a collection of one-of-a-kind motorcycles. In addition to five, hourly $100 cash giveaways, there is a full lineup of contests with hundreds more in cash prizes, including a corn hole tournament (Monday), and bikini contest (Saturday). Registration for the 15 Class Bike Show — set for Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — starts at $25 per bike, with the award ceremony at 4 p.m.
The weekend will wrap on May 30th with a double elimination Corn Hole Tournament for a massive cash prize. Practice begins at 6:30 with the first official throw at 7:30.
For more information, visit FloridaMotorcycleExpo.com To purchase tickets, go to RoadHouseNation.com.
Tarpon Springs launches name the pelican contest
TARPON SPRINGS — In January, the city of Tarpon Springs through the Public Art Committee installed a bronze pelican statue by local artist Mike Elwell.
Seated on a bench with welcoming wings wide open, the pelican is wearing a Tarpon Springs baseball cap, flip-flops, and a pink flamingo Hawaiian shirt. Visitors to the historic Sponge Docks have discovered this whimsical pelican statue and it has quickly become a favorite spot for making photo memories. The members of the Public Art Committee have plans to install an informational sign at the site; but first, they believe this newly adopted Sponge Dock resident deserves a special, Tarpon-worthy name. The solution is a contest open to Tarpon residents and the public.
To submit a Tarpon-worthy name for the pelican statue, there are several methods of entering:
• Interested individuals may fill out the form online at the Tarpon Arts website, online at https://tarponarts.org/public-art/.
• Download, fill out the form, and email to Diane Wood at dwood@ctsfl.us
• Or print out the form and mail to Public Art Committee Name the Pelican Contest, Attn: Diane Wood, Cultural & Civic Services Dept., P.O. Box 5004, Tarpon Springs, FL 34688.
Printed paper forms are available at Tarpon Springs Public Library, 138 E Lemon Street; the Heritage Museum in Craig Park, 100 Beekman Lane; Tarpon Springs Chamber of Commerce, 1 N Pinellas Ave., and Tarpon Springs Visitor Center, 100 Dodecanese Blvd.
The deadline for entries is Friday, July 8, 2022. From the entries received, the Public Art Committee plans to select a winner at the meeting on Wednesday, July 13, at 2 p.m., in City Hall. The winner receives a $100 honorarium, and their photo taken with the pelican sculpture at an award ceremony (date to be determined). The winning pelican name will be incorporated into a permanent sign at the site of the pelican statue.
D-Gallerie to present iBOMS ‘Xebra’
ST. PETERSBURG — D-Gallerie will present “Xebra,” the second solo exhibition by iBOMS. The exhibition will open Friday, July 8, 6 to 9 p.m., at D-Gallerie, 1234 Dr. MLK Jr. St. N., Unit C, St. Petersburg.
The exhibition will highlight iBOMS' latest works as he shares with guests, through his art, his journey of how we perceive everything around us. He does this by sharing more of his personal experiences through analogies and philosophical expressions of duality.
D-Gallerie has partnered with PixelStik for this show in order to create an interactive experience.
"PixelStix is a well-established technology for the mural arts movement,” said Matthew Walker, founder and CEO of PixelStix. “We've always been inspired by D-Gallerie and their commitment to the street art scene here in St. Petersburg.”
Walker said PixelStick is thrilled to be included in “Xebra.”
“We are excited to unveil a new suite of technologies that we've been working on to turn galleries into 'smart spaces' at the Xebra exhibit,” Walker added.
iBOMS is a 21-year-old St. Petersburg artist whose work derives from both personal experience and his education at Douglas Anderson School of the Arts in Jacksonville.
“My latest character, Xebra is based on existence as an emerging artist in a world and city in the midst of a reboot,” the artist said in a statement provided by the gallery. “From his peaceful tussle of the mind to his carefully constrictive cuddle of what's right and wrong, Xebra finds peace in his brackish identities of bliss.”
For information about the exhibition, email Alejandro Quintero at quinteale@d-gallerie.com.
To submit arts and entertainment news, email editorial@TBNweekly.com. Submissions also may be faxed to 727-397-5900, dropped off at the office or mailed to Tampa Bay Newspapers, 9911 Seminole Blvd., Seminole, FL 33772. Please include contact information on all submissions. Announcements are printed as space allows.