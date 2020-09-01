CLEARWATER — It’s no secret that things aren’t back to normal yet — and it may be a while before we even know what “normal” will look like in the post-COVID-19 world. Things once taken for granted, from shopping for groceries to visiting loved ones, are now either off the table or significantly modified to adjust to necessary safety precautions to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Live entertainment is one of the areas that has been severely impacted. The Tampa Bay area boasts a number of world-class entertainment venues, all of which had to remain closed for months due to the pandemic. Some venues have started to reopen, hosting events that adhere to current safety guidelines.
One of those venues seeking to bring back live entertainment, Ruth Eckerd Hall recently announced it will present six continuous weeks of live music in the Kate Tiedemann and Ellen Cotton Cabaret Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall. The series kicked off Aug. 27 with four concerts featuring Grammy nominee Mindi Abair. Three concerts have just been announced including Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and founding member of Cheap Trick, Robin Zander.
“Limited operations and resources have not stopped us from offering in-demand programming,” said Susan Crockett, Ruth Eckerd Hall president and chief executive. “Safety remains our No. 1 priority, but we won’t sacrifice quality in the process. I’m proud our team continues to meet the challenge time and again for our audiences.”
Reservations for concerts may be made online at www.rutheckerdhall.com. Times, dates, performances and description of performances are subject to change.
One of the most recognized and sought-after saxophonists, Abair has been electrifying audiences with her dynamic live performances and sax prowess since her debut album, “Always and Never the Same,” was released in 1999. No one since Junior Walker has brought saxophone and vocals in one package to the forefront of modern music. In 2014, Abair received her first Grammy nomination for Best Pop Instrumental Album, followed by a 2015 Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album for her solo LP “Wild Heart.”
Abair wrapped up her concert series Aug. 30.
Following is a look at upcoming concerts to be presented at the Kate Tiedemann and Ellen Cotton Cabaret Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater:
Ken Block & Drew Copeland of Sister Hazel
- Thursday, Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m. — Limited tables available
- Friday, Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m. — Sold out
- Saturday, Sept. 5 at 7:30 p.m. — Sold out
- Sunday, Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m. — Sold out
Tables are priced at $160 which includes admission to the purchaser and up to three guests, a charcuterie tray and tableside service. Reservations may be made online at www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
Ken Block and Drew Copeland, best known as two of the five members of the platinum-selling rock band Sister Hazel, return to Clearwater for an intimate night of storytelling and songs, including performances of Sister Hazel favorites, a few B-sides, deep cuts and new material.
Henry Paul and Henry Gross
- Friday, Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m.
Tables are priced at $160 which includes admission to the purchaser and up to three guests, a charcuterie tray and tableside service. Reservations may be made online at www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
For Henry Paul and The Outlaws, it was always about the music. For more than 40 years, The Outlaws remain one of the most influential and best-loved bands of the Southern Rock genre. Formed in Tampa in 1972, The Outlaws — known for their triple-guitar rock attack and three-part country harmonies — became one of the first acts signed by Clive Davis. The band’s first three albums featured such rock radio favorites as “There Goes Another Love Song,” “Green Grass and High Tides,” “Knoxville Girl” and “Freeborn Man,” which would become worldwide gold and platinum landmarks of the Southern rock era.
At age 18, Henry Gross was a founding member of the rock ’n’ roll revival group, Sha Na Na. He sang two songs on the group’s 1969 debut album — cover versions of The Earl’s “Remember Then” and the Little Richard classic “Long Tall Sally.” The group’s popularity soared after their legendary performance at the Woodstock Festival, where Gross was the youngest person to perform. In 1976, Gross released the single, “Shannon,” which was a top-10 hit on the singles chart.
Greg Billings and Brother Phil from the Black Honkeys
- Friday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m.
All tables are priced at $50 which includes admission to the purchaser and up to three guests, a charcuterie tray and tableside service. Reservations may be made online at www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
Greg Billings is the founding member of the popular ’80s Florida band Romeo, which signed to Epic Records and released its first album after a name change to Stranger. The band solidified their catalog of Florida Music with hits like “Jackie’s So Bad,” “Swamp Woman,” “Okeechobee Whiskey,” “3D,” “Hit and Run,” “Alligator Joe,” and “Wrong Side of the Tracks,” which continue to be crowd favorites today.
Brother Phil is the lead vocalist and a founding member of Tampa Bay’s own the Black Honkeys. In 2018, the band was named Winner for Best Local Soul/R&B/Funk Act by Creative Loafing.
Greg Billings with members of Stranger & Greg Billings Band
- Saturday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m.
A table reservation is required. A table costs $50 which includes admission to the purchaser and up to three guests, a charcuterie tray and tableside service. Food and beverages will be available for purchase exclusively via tableside service. Single or standing admission is not available; tables are separated by a minimum of 6 feet. Advance purchase is highly recommended due to limited capacity. To make a reservation and for more information, please visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
The show will feature Stranger and Greg Billings Band hits with Billings joined by George Harris, Kyle Ashley, Tom King and more.
Robin Zander and Robin Taylor Zander
- Friday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m.
- Saturday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m.
Tables are priced at $160 which includes admission to the purchaser and up to three guests, a charcuterie tray and tableside service. Reservations may be made online at www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
Robin Zander is a founding member and lead singer of one of America’s premiere rock bands, Cheap Trick. Known for classic rock anthems like “Surrender,” “I Want You to Want Me” and “The Dream Police,” the band has sold millions of albums and played venues the world over. In 2016, Cheap Trick was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Singer-songwriter Robin Taylor Zander is a former student of the Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts at Ruth Eckerd Hall. His band has opened for Everclear and as a solo artist, he has opened for the Greg Billings Band, among others.
John McEuen with John Cable and Shaun Hopper
- Friday, Oct. 2 at 8 p.m.
Tables are priced at $150 which includes admission to the purchaser and up to three guests, a charcuterie tray and tableside service. Reservations may be made online at www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
A founding member of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, John McEuen brings banjo, guitar, mandolin, fiddle and a special guest — previous NGDB member, John Cable. Cable was in the band when they became the first American band to tour the Soviet Union in 1977. Multi-instrumentalist McEuen has ventured into varied musical genres and different formats including television special production and film scoring. Playing a broad spectrum of roots, bluegrass and music now called Americana has made McEuen an established name in acoustic music. His production of Steve Martin’s “The Crow” won the Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album in 2009. In 2017, he was inducted into the American Banjo Museum Hall of Fame and in 2018, McEuen’s released his first book, “The Life I’ve Picked.”
Acoustic guitar wizard Shaun Hopper is an unassuming presence on stage, but his playing has star power to spare. His finger-style guitar playing is unfused with a percussive element. His music is influenced by the sounds of Chet Atkins along with Folk and Irish undertones.
A table reservation is required for all performances. Food and beverages will be available for purchase exclusively via tableside service. Single or standing admission is not available; tables are separated by a minimum of 6 feet. Advance purchase is highly recommended due to limited capacity. To make a reservation and for more information, visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Ruth Eckerd Hall will continue to follow state recommendations for reopening Florida. The following protocols are currently in place:
• Face masks are required for entry into the facility
• Face masks are available at the door upon request
• The facility will be deep-sanitized before your arrival
• Hand sanitizer stations are readily available
• If you are in need of an attendant with cleaning supplies, please ask a staff member
• Please cooperate with all social distancing measures in place on the day of the event
• If you suspect you are ill or reside with someone who is ill with flu-like symptoms, we ask you to exchange for a future show
“While we are committed to providing a clean and safe environment, it is impossible to eliminate all health risks in any location so please use discretion,” a press release from the venue states. “Staff members will be available day of show to answer any questions or concerns. For more information, including social safety guidelines, visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.”
For more information on current safety guidelines and to reserve a table, visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.