ST. PETERSBURG — All That Remains will perform Tuesday, May 3, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $24.50 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Since their formation in Massachusetts during 1998, All That Remains has built an undeniable legacy upheld by airtight songcraft, precise metallic instrumentation, and stadium-size hard rock hooks. All That Remains’ discography is highlighted by success at active rock including radio hits in the Top 10 such as “Two Weeks,” “What If I Was Nothing,” and their first No. 1 “Stand Up.” The band is averaging 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify — an unprecedented feat for a metal band in any era — while cumulative sales eclipse 1 million albums worldwide.
All That Remands has earned five consecutive Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top Rock Albums Chart and four in the Top 5. Most recently, 2017’s “Madness” spawned the smash cover of Garth Brooks’ “The Thunder Rolls,” which trended on VEVO and generated 21 million plus total views and 8 million Spotify streams in under a year’s time. In addition to packing houses as a headliner, they have rocked festival stages such as Rock on the Range and Welcome to Rockville.
The quintet includes Philip Labonte on lead vocals, Oli Herbert on lead guitar, Mike Martin on rhythm guitar, Jason Costa on drums and Aaron Patrick on bass and backing vocals. In 2018, the band released its ninth full-length album, “Victim of the New Disease” on Fearless Records.