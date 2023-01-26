ST. PETERSBURG — freeFall will start off 2023 with a new play by Mat Smart, winner of the Inge Festival's Otis Guernsey New Voices in the American Theatre Award.
“The Agitators: The Story of Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglass” will open Saturday, Jan. 28 and will run through Saturday, Feb. 26, at freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.
Tickets for “The Agitators” range from $45 to $55 and can be purchased online at freefalltheatre.com. There will be two preview performances on Jan. 27 and 28. Admission for previews is $25. The production had been scheduled during the 2021-2022 season but had to be postponed.
“The Agitators” revolves around the enduring but tempestuous friendship of Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglass. The two were great allies and, at times, great adversaries. Young abolitionists when they met in Rochester, New York, in the 1840s, Anthony and Douglass were full of hopes, dreams and a common purpose. As they grew to become the cultural icons we know today, their movements collided, and their friendship was severely tested.
This is the story of that 45-year relationship, from its beginning in Rochester, through the Civil War, and to the highest halls of government. They agitated the nation, they agitated each other, and, in doing so, they helped amend the Constitution and change the course of American history.
“While we’ve focused on providing escape for our audiences with our recent programming, we thought it was time to present a drama that asks big questions about our collective past, present and future,” said Matthew McGee, freeFall marketing director. “When our staff read ‘The Agitators’ for the first time, we knew we must produce this uplifting, historical look at two very different American icons whose abiding friendship helped them find common ground during an unprecedented time of upheaval and social change.”
“The Agitators” originally premiered at the Geva Theatre Center in Rochester, New York on October 21, 2017. That production was directed by Christopher Mannelli, with Mark Cuddy serving as artistic director.
freeFall’s production of “The Agitators” will feature direction by Kristin Clippard. Tampa Bay audiences may recall Clippard’s work on “The Roommate” and “Silent Sky” at American Stage. The set design is by Hansen Scenic with costume design by David Covach and wig/make-up design by Loryn Pretorius. Dalton Hamilton provides the lighting design while properties are designed and created by Alexis L. Roberts. Eric Davis, freeFall’s artistic director, will provide video design, while sound design is being helmed by freeFall newcomer Bailey Gafeney of Multiband Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. India Nicole Burton, “Panther Women” playwright, has been tapped as dramaturg for this production.
freeFall favorite Jennifer Christa Palmer — whose credits include HBO’s “The Outsider” and Netflix’s “Stranger Things” — returns to freeFall as Susan B. Anthony. Her most recent appearance at freeFall was in the role of Miss Prism in “The Importance of Being Earnest with Zombies.”
Palmer is joined by L. James, making his freeFall debut, as Frederick Douglass. James was recently in Yasmina Reza’s “Art” in the role of Yvan with Shakespeare & Company. He will perform with Urbanite Theatre in the world premiere one-man drama “Backwards Forwards Back” later this spring.
Smart’s plays include “Kill Local,” “The Agitators: The Story of Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglass,” “The Royal Society of Antarctica, “Samuel J. and K.,” “The Hopper Collection,” “Naperville,” and “Tinker to Evers to Chance.” Upcoming world premieres include “Eden Prairie, 1971” at Raven Theatre.
According to a biography provided by Dramatic Publishing, Smart has received two Jerome Fellowships, a McKnight Advancement Grant, two Edgerton Foundation New Play Awards and was the recipient of the 2014 Otis L. Guernsey New Voices in the American Theater Award from the William Inge Center for the Arts. An avid traveler and baseball fan, he has been to all 50 states, all seven continents and all of the current MLB stadiums. Smart earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of Evansville and his master’s degree at the University of California, San Diego.
freeFall subscriptions and single tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at freefalltheatre.com or by calling 727-498-5205. All matinees at freeFall are at 2 p.m. and all evening performances are at 7 p.m.