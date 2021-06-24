CLEARWATER — “The Life and Music of George Michael,” a new theatrical style concert chronicling the amazing journey that George Michael had with music and his fans, will be presented Wednesday, Feb. 9, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets, starting at $35.50, are on sale now. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
“The Life and Music of George Michael” captures the performance and sound with concert style staging and lighting while telling his story through early music hits from Wham! and his illustrious solo career. For a complete list of tour dates and more information, visit www.TheLifeandMusicofGM.com.
"This show is going to honor George Michael’s career and be a celebration for his fans," said producer Ralph Schmidtke. "Over the years, George’s popularity has continued to grow and ‘The Life and Music of George Michael’ will give fans a glimpse of his life and hear all the songs they have come to love."
The show will have fans on their feet dancing and singing along to blockbuster hits including “Wake Me Up Before You Go Go,” “Freedom,” “Faith,” “Careless Whisper,” “Father Figure” and many more.
Michael sold over 115 million albums spanning four decades and rose to fame as a member of Wham! in the early 1980s. He went solo in 1987 with “Faith,” one of the biggest albums of all time. The album had four No. 1 hits including “Faith,” “Monkey,” “Father Figure” and “One More Try.” He won two Grammy Awards, three Brit awards, three American Music Awards and four MTV Video Music Awards.
The producers of “The Life and Music of George Michael” will also be donating $1 per ticket sold to Gods Love We Deliver to help serve the community and those living with HIV/AIDS, cancer and other serious illnesses.