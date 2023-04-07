ST. PETERSBURG — Queensrÿche will perform Sunday, April 16, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $27.50 in advance and $30 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
In April 2022, Queensrÿche finished a five-week North American tour supporting metal gods Judas Priest. That tour wasn’t merely a fiery return to the stage for Queensrÿche after a two-year pandemic.
“The Priest tour was a great springboard for us to get back onstage in what’s essentially a new world,” said founding guitarist Michael Wilton. “We had so much momentum going off of our last record and then, the world, our business, came to a grinding halt. We had to survive, pick ourselves up and get back to being Queensrÿche.”
Now, the band’s legacy continues with another career milestone with the release of their 16th studio album, “Digital Noise Alliance.” In addition to Wilton, band members include Eddie Jackson, bass; Todd La Torre, vocals; Casey Grillo, drums; and Mike Stone, guitar.
Overcoming obstacles and defying expectations has always been at the heart of the Bellevue, Washington, borne band. With 20 million albums sold worldwide, innumerable accolades and a career that has charted the course of multiple genres, Queensrÿche remains bloodied but unbowed.
Teamed again with producer and mixer, Zeuss “Digital Noise Alliance” embraces and refracts Queensrÿche history from the classic drive of opener, “In Extremis” through the ominous strains of “Behind the Walls” to epic album closer, “Tormentum.” The album echoes the most classic elements of the Queensrÿche’s sound. It pulses with the sort of sonic ambitions that changed the hard rock and metal landscape on albums like their multi-platinum “Empire” or their magnum-opus concept album, “Operation: Mindcrime.”
The new album fuses elements of Queensrÿche’s past and present. The band regrouped in 2012. Since then, they have released a string of albums, including “Queensryche” (2013), “Condition Human” (2015) and “The Verdict” (2019).
“Queensrÿche has always been a forward-thinking band,” said La Torre. “For us, the mission is really to get to preserve and elevate the essence of the Queensryche sound.”
With its current lineup, Queensryche is looking towards the future while looking back on the influence and impact of its past.
“When you have two of the original members, you can’t help but get those Queensryche elements,” said Jackson, who founded the band with Wilton in 1982. “It’s in our DNA. But it’s also nice to hear fresh ideas or interpretations from Todd, Casey or Mike Stone.”
For LaTorre, that balance between the band’s past and present is crucial.
“We’re all advocates for certain characteristics that are very indicative to the band’s sound,” said the frontman. “The challenge for us is blending that history and the nuances that are important and true to the band but still feel modern.”