TAMPA — This fall, Hit House Entertainment will present Tampa Bay’s own Rod Wave, as he returns with the inaugural Rod Wave Birthday Bash, a star-studded event set for Friday, Sept. 1, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $60. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
Rod Wave rose to fame with the 2019 single "Heart on Ice," which went viral on YouTube and TikTok and peaked at No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100. The American rapper, singer and songwriter has since released five Top 10 projects on the Billboard 200 chart, including back-to-back chart toppers in “Beautiful Mind” (2022) and “SoulFly” (2021).
After starting his career amassing a diehard regional fanbase, Wave has become a streaming giant, accumulating over 15 billion streams in less than five years. He’s toured the country twice in the last two years, including last year’s sold-out “Beautiful Mind” tour with Toosii and Mariah the Scientist.
Wave is gearing up to release his fifth studio album on Sept. 15. Thus far, he’s released a single, “Fight the Feeling,” which debuted No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100, his 53rd entry on the Hot 100 to date.