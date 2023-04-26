A number of new movies and limited television series will debut this week, including the following titles opening in theaters or premiering via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Peter Pan & Wendy’
Genre: Fantasy and adventure
Cast: Jude Law, Alexander Molony, Ever Anderson, Yara Shahidi, Alyssa Wapanatâhk, Joshua Pickering, Jacobi Jupe, Molly Parker, Alan Tudyk, and Jim Gaffigan
Director: David Lowery
Rated: PG
“Peter Pan & Wendy” introduces Wendy Darling (Ever Anderson), a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind, who meets Peter Pan (Alexander Molony), a boy who refuses to grow up.
Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell (Yara Shahidi), she travels with Peter to the magical world of Never Land. There, she encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook (Jude Law), and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever.
The film is set to premiere on Disney+ on April 28.
‘Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret’
Genre: Coming-of-age comedy
Cast: Rachel McAdams, Abby Ryder Fortson, Benny Safdie, and Kathy Bates
Director: Kelly Fremon Craig
Rated: PG-13
For over 50 years, Judy Blume’s classic and groundbreaking novel “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” has impacted generations with its timeless coming of age story, insightful humor, and candid exploration of life’s biggest questions.
In Lionsgate’s big-screen adaptation, 11-year-old Margaret (Abby Ryder Fortson) is uprooted from her life in New York City for the suburbs of New Jersey, going through the messy and tumultuous throes of puberty with new friends in a new school. She relies on her mother, Barbara (Rachel McAdams), who is also struggling to adjust to life outside the big city, and her adoring grandmother, Sylvia (Kathy Bates), who isn’t happy they moved away and likes to remind them every chance she gets.
The film is scheduled to be released April 28 by Lionsgate.
‘Big George Foreman’
Genre: Biographical sports drama
Cast: Khris Davis, Jasmine Mathews, John Magaro, Sullivan Jones, Lawrence Gilliard Jr., Sonja Sohn, and Forest Whitaker
Director: George Tillman Jr.
Rated: PG-13
“Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World” is based on the remarkable true story of one of the greatest comebacks of all time and the transformational power of second chances.
Fueled by an impoverished childhood, Foreman channeled his anger into becoming an Olympic Gold medalist and World Heavyweight Champion, followed by a near-death experience that took him from the boxing ring to the pulpit. But when he sees his community struggling spiritually and financially, Foreman returns to the ring and makes history by reclaiming his title, becoming the oldest and most improbable World Heavyweight Boxing Champion ever.
The film is set to be released on April 28 by Sony Pictures.
‘Sisu’
Genre: Historical action
Cast: Jorma Tommila, Aksel Hennie, Jack Doolan and Mimosa Willamo
Director: Jalmari Helander
Rated: R
During the last desperate days of World War II, a solitary prospector (Jorma Tommila) crosses paths with Nazis on a scorched-earth retreat in northern Finland.
When the Nazis steal his gold, they quickly discover that they have just tangled with no ordinary miner. While there is no direct translation for the Finnish word “sisu,” this legendary ex-commando will embody what sisu means: a white-knuckled form of courage and unimaginable determination in the face of overwhelming odds. And no matter what the Nazis throw at him, the one-man death squad will go to outrageous lengths to get his gold back — even if it means killing every last Nazi in his path.
The film will be released on April 28 by Lionsgate.
‘The Black Demon’
Genre: Action and survival
Cast: Josh Lucas, Fernanda Urrejola, and Julio Cesar Cedillo
Director: Adrian Grünberg
Rated: R
Josh Lucas stars in this edge-of-your-seat action thriller from the director of “Rambo: Last Blood.” Oilman Paul Sturges' (Lucas) idyllic family vacation turns into a nightmare when they encounter a ferocious megalodon shark that will stop at nothing to protect its territory. Stranded and under constant attack, Paul and his family must somehow find a way to get his family back to shore alive before it strikes again in this epic battle between humans and nature.
The film is scheduled to be released in select theaters on April 28 by The Avenue.
‘Polite Society’
Genre: Romantic heist action comedy-drama
Cast: Priya Kansara, Ritu Arya, Nimra Bucha, Akshay Khanna, Jeff Mirza, Ella Bruccoleri, Seraphina Beh, Shona Babayemi, and Shobu Kapoor
Director: Nida Manzoor
Rated: PG-13
“Polite Society” is a London-set anarchic action comedy that follows Ria Khan (Priya Kansara), a combative schoolgirl and martial artist-in-training who dreams of becoming a world-renowned stunt woman.
When Ria witnesses her big sister Lena (Ritu Arya) give up on her dreams by dropping out of art school and getting engaged, Ria’s world is shaken. She believes she must save her sister from the shackles of marriage in the only way she knows how, by enlisting the help of her friends and attempting to pull off the most ambitious of all wedding heists in the name of freedom and sisterhood.
“Polite Society” is a merry mash-up of sisterly affection, parental disappointment, and bold and bloody action.
The film is scheduled to be released April 28 by Focus Features.
