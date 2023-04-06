CLEARWATER — The Lone Bellow will perform Sunday, April 16, 7 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Throughout their lifespan as a band, The Lone Bellow have cast an indelible spell with their fine-spun songs of hard truth and unexpected beauty, frequently delivered in hypnotic three-part harmony. In a departure from their past work with elite producers like Aaron Dessner and eight-time Grammy-winner Dave Cobb, the Nashville-based trio struck out on their own for their new album, “Love Songs for Losers,” dreaming up a singular sound encompassing everything from arena-ready rock anthems to the gorgeously sprawling Americana tunes the band refers to as “little redneck symphonies.” Recorded at the possibly haunted former home of the legendary Roy Orbison, the result is an intimate meditation on the pain and joy and ineffable wonder of being human, at turns heartbreaking, irreverent, and sublimely transcendent.
“One of the reasons we went with ‘Love Songs for Losers’ as the album title is that I’ve always seen myself as a loser in love — I’ve never been able to get it completely right, so this is my way of standing on top of the mountain and telling everyone, ‘It’s OK,’” said lead vocalist Zach Williams, whose bandmates include guitarist Brian Elmquist and multi-instrumentalist Kanene Donehey Pipkin. “The songs are looking at bad relationships and wonderful relationships and all the in-between, sometimes with a good deal of levity. It’s us just trying to encapsulate the whole gamut of experience that we all go through as human beings.”
The fifth full-length album from The Lone Bellow, “Love Songs for Losers” arrives as the follow-up to 2020’s chart-topping “Half Moon Light” — a critically acclaimed effort that marked their second outing with Dessner, spawning the Triple A radio hits “Count on Me” and “Dried Up River” — both of which hit No. 1 on the Americana Singles chart. After sketching the album’s 11 songs in a nearby church, the band holed up for eight weeks at Orbison’s house on Old Hickory Lake, slowly carving out their most expansive and eclectic body of work yet.
“I’ve always thought our music was so much bigger than anything we’ve shown on record before, and this time we turned over every stone until we got the songs exactly where they needed to be,” said Elmquist.
Co-produced by Elmquist and Jacob Sooter, “Love Songs for Losers” also finds Pipkin taking the reins as vocal producer, expertly harnessing the rarefied vocal magic they’ve brought to the stage in touring with the likes of Maren Morris and Kacey Musgraves.
“Singing together night after night for a decade allows you to understand what your bandmates are capable of, in a way that no one else can,” said Pipkin. “There are so many different qualities to our voices that had never been captured before, and producing this album ourselves was a nice opportunity to finally showcase that.”
For The Lone Bellow, the triumph of completing their first self-produced album marks the start of a thrilling new chapter in the band’s journey.
“At the outset it was scary to take away the safety net of working with a big-name producer and lean on each other instead,” said Pipkin. “It took an incredible amount of trust, but in the end it was so exciting to see each other rise to new heights.”
And with the release of “Love Songs for Losers,” the trio feel newly emboldened to create without limits.
“This album confirmed that we still have beauty to create and put out into the world, and that we’re still having fun doing that after 10 years together,” said Elmquist. “It reminded us of our passion for pushing ourselves out onto the limb and letting our minds wander into new places, and it sets me on fire to think of what we might make next.”
Special guest Stephen Wilson Jr. will open the show. Wilson is a singer/songwriter from rural southern Indiana. He was raised by a single father who was a boxer and had him boxing from age 7 through adulthood as an Indiana State Golden Gloves finalist. Wilson, a self-taught guitarist, moved to Nashville to pursue a degree in microbiology at MTSU. There, he started indie rock band AutoVaughn after finishing his degree. They toured for over five years and Wilson co-wrote songs as lead guitarist until his creative focus turned more to songwriting and singing.
After the band, Wilson relied on his education where he worked for several years as an R&D scientist at Mars Inc. until signing a publishing deal with BMG Nashville in Aug 2016. He is currently building his catalog and has had songs cut by Caitlyn Smith and Old Dominion, Tim McGraw, Trace Adkins, Chase Bryant, Mackenzie Porter, Kameron Marlow, Sixpence None the Richer and Leigh Nash.