CLEARWATER — The 44th edition of Clearwater Jazz Holiday will be held at The Sound amphitheater at Coachman Park on Oct. 19-22, with headliners including the Beach Boys, Buddy Guy and Gladys Knight.
The latest installment of the popular jazz and pop festival — marking a return to Coachman Park after a couple of years at BayCare Ballpark — is packed with popular musical artists.
Thursday will kick off the festival with the Beach Boys and the Good Vibrations Orchestra, and Dustbowl Revival. On Friday, Gladys Knight, Average White Band and Preservation Hall Jazz Band will perform. Saturday will feature Buddy Guy’s Damn Right Farewell, Gipsy Kings with Nicolas Reyes, and Los Lobos. And Sunday winds things up with Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, Tramped by Turtles and Christone “Kingfish” Ingram.
On Saturday, Oct. 21 and Sunday, Oct. 22, a whopping 18 bands will perform free concerts prior to the evening amphitheater shows at three downtown locations. The downtown concerts will take place between 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on a waterfront stage in the large green adjacent to the amphitheater, in an upper plaza connecting the large green with Cleveland Street and at Station Square Park on Cleveland Street.
The festival is partnering with the Clearwater Downtown Development Board for the free entertainment.
Saturday’s free concerts will feature Grace Kelly, Tom Braxton Band and Latin Jazz Knights at the Waterfront Stage in Coachman Park; Roosevelt Collier, Electric Piquete and PockiT at Station Square Stage; and St. Pete Jazz Collective, Solomon Keim Quartet and Ben Dunham Trio at the Young Lion’s Next Gen Stage.
On Sunday, there will be Joey Alexander, Robert Menescal and others including a festival Youth Jazz Band with Frank Williams at Young Lions Next Gen Stage.
For more information on artist lineups, visit clearwaterjazz.com/festival-info/.
More than 32,000 attendees are expected over the four days for the festival’s evening performances.
Gates will open for the evening amphitheater shows between 4 and 5 p.m.
Thursday and Sunday performances end at 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 11 p.m.
For those who caught Dave Koz at The Sound during this summer’s opening weekend, there was praise for the new venue’s sound system, comfortable seating, rest rooms, bars and food truck — along with a few grumbles about drink prices and purses. Only see-through purses are allowed.
During its long history, Clearwater Jazz Holiday has showcased legendary jazz talents such as Woody Herman, Buddy Rich, Dizzy Gillespie, Herbie Mann, Dave Brubeck, Tito Puente, Stephan Grappelli, Stan Getz, and the Count Basie Orchestra.
The Jazz Holiday’s modern-day, diverse lineup covers a wide array of musical styles. Those range from straight ahead and smooth jazz, to swing, blues, jam band, rock, folk, Americana, funk, and Zydeco.
Its most recent musical acts have included Earth, Wind & Fire, Chicago, Bonnie Raitt, Trombone Shorty, The Avett Brothers, Brandi Carlile, Gov't Mule, Esperanza Spalding, Marcus Roberts, Mindi Abair, Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Medeski, Martin & Wood, Soulive, Christian McBride, Bela Fleck, Boney James, Brian Culbertson and many others.
“Returning to Coachman Park and the waterfront is very special to us, and The Sound will really elevate the Jazz Holiday experience,” Jazz Holiday Foundation CEO Steve Weinberger said. “We hope this blend of paid and free performances will set the tone for a unique, refreshed Jazz Holiday experience that will continue to bring joy to our attendees and a significant economic and cultural impact to our area.”
Fest sponsors to date include Clearwater Bright & Beautiful — Bay to Beach, Visit St. Pete Clearwater and the Ruth Eckerd Hall Experience.
Ticket information
Tickets are on sale now at www.rutheckerdhall.com/events/detail/clearwater-jazz-holiday. You can buy one-day tickets, two-day (Saturday and Sunday) or four-day passes and packages. Tickets range from $30.75 to $340.75. VIP tickets often sell out before the festival and event. VIP patrons enjoy CNH Backstage Bistro access, a tented VIP lounge area behind The Sound Amphitheater on the waterfront with catered VIP food service and tickets to exchange for VIP beverages. This year’s host hotel is the Hilton Clearwater Beach Resort and Spa. For more information, visit www.clearwaterjazz.com.
The concert lineup subject to change; no refunds and concerts are rain or shine.
CJH benefits the community
The Clearwater Jazz Holiday and other monthly CJH concerts around town support a year-round community cultural impact with meaningful programs including education outreach programs in action including jazz appreciation, instruction, performance and funding. CJH hosts concerts and fundraisers during the year, showcasing young talent training in their outreach programs, local and well-known visiting musicians. Donating or buying tickets helps supports CJH’s The Young Lions Jazz Master Virtual Sessions, Young Lions Podcast, Stop-time Series with Frank Williams and My Virtual Journey with Jazz.