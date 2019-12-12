Don't know what to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our list of entertainment events happening around Tampa Bay.
Our Top 5
• “A Tuna Christmas,” through Dec. 22, in Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $32.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Criss Angel, Friday, Dec. 13, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $48.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Bowzer’s Holiday Rock & Roll Party, Saturday, Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $41.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• “The Gift of the Magi,” Dec. 14-22, at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $30. Visit TarponArts.org or call 727-942-5605.
• A Celtic Christmas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 1 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $24.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
Other weekend events
Clearwater
• “Spirit Level,” by Pam Valentine, through Dec. 12, at Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater. The price for buffet and show is $36 including tax. Show times and dates vary by week. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations. For information, visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com.
• “Harvey,” through Dec. 15, at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Performances are Thursday through Saturday, 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 2 p.m. Tickets are $26 for adults and $15 for students with current ID. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.
• “Beautiful: Carole King Musical,” Thursday, Dec. 12, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Don McLean, Friday, Dec. 13, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $42.50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Peter White Christmas, Saturday, Dec. 14, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $38. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
St. Petersburg
• “Silent Sky,” by Lauren Gunderson, through Dec. 22, presented by American Stage Theatre at Raymond James Theatre, 163 Third St. N., St. Petersburg. Ticket prices vary by performance. For information and tickets, call 727-823-7529 or visit Americanstage.org.
• “The Lion in Winter,” by James Goldman; through Dec. 22, at freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. For performance times and tickets, call 727-498-5205 or visit freefalltheatre.com.
• The Disco Biscuits, Thursday, Dec. 12, 6 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-565-0550 or visit jannuslive.com.
• Jade Cicada and Detox Unit, Friday, Dec. 13, 5 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-565-0550 or visit jannuslive.com.
• Resinated with the Ries Brothers and Danfield, Saturday, Dec. 14, 7 p.m. at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-565-0550 or visit jannuslive.com.
Tampa
• Kyshona Armstrong, Monday, Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m., in Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $30.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.