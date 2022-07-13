Central Park Performing Arts Center shows
LARGO — The Central Park Performing Arts Center recently announced two new added performances to its lineup, featuring a diverse lineup of exciting artists spanning multiple genres.
Tickets are on sale now and are available at LargoArts.com or by phone at 727-587-6793.
The Daily Show Writer's Comedy Tour will be presented Friday, Sept. 16, at 8 p.m.
This international comedy tour features four Emmy-nominated writers combining their comedic talents for a show you won’t soon forget. The lineup includes Kat Radley, Matt Koff, Randall Otis, and Joe Opio. “The Daily Show” is the longest-running program on Comedy Central and has amassed 24 Primetime Emmy Awards.
Tickets start at $24.50 plus applicable fees.
Medium Cindy Kaza will take the stage Saturday, Oct. 8, at 8 p.m.
Kaza is a clairvoyant and psychic who works across the country as an evidential medium. She will connect many audience members with the spirit of past friends and loved ones that have passed to the other side. Kaza will provide specific evidence and feelings of these spirits in such detail that it will leave you amazed. Tickets start at $29.50 plus applicable fees.
The Central Park Performing Arts Center is at 105 Central Park Drive in Largo.
Syd Entel Galleries announces new show
SAFETY HARBOR — For over 42 years Syd Entel Galleries and Susan Benjamin Glass have helped art enthusiasts and collectors fill their homes with the finest in original works of art and glass.
“Art is the Heart of a Home,” the latest show hosted by the gallery, will feature inspirational pieces of art and glass along with furniture and accessories. The show will run July 16 through Aug. 20 at 247 Main St., Safety Harbor.
Attendees are invited to come find a piece of art to fall in love with so every time you walk in the door it will welcome you home. The gallery believes buy what you love and be inspired by it every day.
Art can help develop the color scheme of the room or for the entire house. Along with a beautiful rug, an antique lamp or table you can create your own haven and atmosphere. Art shows your personality and who you are. The idea of the show is to give people helpful tips when thinking of art.
The gallery walls are filled with their premier artists’ works in a diverse range of mediums and techniques. The show features new florals and landscape paintings by Maya Eventov; the expressionistic figures and faces of Hessam Abrisham; and abstract paint and resin work of Andrea Dasha Reich.
The summer showcase features the blown glass vessels of master glass artist Wes Hunting, along with son Wesley’s stacking glass sculptures. New arrivals: bubble bowls in aqua, amethyst and teal by Jennifer Nauck and Leon Applebaum’s stacked sculpture.
The show is open to the public. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For information, call Linda Gagliostro at 727-725-1808 or email linda@sydentelgalleries.com
Five Deuces Galleria presents ‘Dreams’ show
ST. PETERSBURG — Five Deuces Galleria, a gallery and artist studios in St. Petersburg, is presenting a group of more than 30 local artists in a new show themed “Dreams,” running through July 31 at 2101 Third Ave. S., St. Petersburg.
More than 100 pieces of original art are on display for viewing and purchase. Curators Geoffrey Baris and Julie Haura solicit art and select the art for each show. Baris — a photographer — and Julie — a painter — also have working artist studios in the Galleria. They have been working together to pull together these monthly shows for over a year and are beginning to see their hard work pay off. From creating graphics, handling the finances, promoting events on social media, programming the website, writing press releases, hiring musicians, and working with local businesses to have special events, there's often very little time left for their own art. They say it is a labor of love, though, and the joy on the face of the artist when their art sells make it all worth it.
For information, visit www.FiveDeucesGalleria.com.
DFAC set to kick off new session of art classes
DUNEDIN — A new session of art classes will get underway Monday, July 18, at the Dunedin Fine Art Center, 1143 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin.
Though the center runs classes year-round, they are divided into six-week sessions and special workshop weeks. The upcoming Summer II session will run from July 18 through Aug. 28. Fall I classes run from Sept. 12 through Oct. 23, while the Fall Workshop Week is Oct. 24-30. Fall II, the final session of 2022, runs from Oct. 31 through Dec. 18.
With more than 100 options per session, there's bound to be something for everyone, including DFAC's new food arts offerings. While DFAC offers top-notch instruction in traditional arts, such as drawing, painting, and pottery, prospective students also will find offerings in digital imaging, fashion design, jewelry, metalworking, stone carving, and wood turning, to name a few.
There are no grades in the classes and no failure, just the reward of freeing your creativity
Scholarships are available. The Dunedin Fine Art Center’s Gladys Douglas School of the Arts is currently registering upcoming session classes for children, teens and adults, with discounted tuition rates for DFAC members. Daytime and evening classes are available as well as one day to week-long workshops in a variety of media.
For class information, including a complete catalog and registration, visit www.dfac.org. For more information, call 727-298-3322.
Creative Pinellas announces new mural project
CLEARWATER — Creative Pinellas will partner with St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport on a PIE Gate 12 Mural project at 14700 Terminal Blvd., No. 221, Clearwater.
This mural project will consist of two murals over three walls at Gate 12. The murals will feel complementary to each other while still having their own style.
“We are excited about this partnership with St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport and the opportunity to bring awareness to the Pinellas County Arts Coast through this new mural project for tourists and residents to enjoy,” said Creative Pinellas CEO Barbara St. Clair. “This mural project allows us to create an inviting first impression for all those traveling to and from the Tampa Bay area.”
The PIE Gate 12 Mural project’s goal is to have a Pinellas County artist create a welcoming art experience for visitors as they arrive from Gate 12, an outdoor airport gate at St Pete-Clearwater International Airport. This gate is a walkthrough space on the outside of the building and these murals will be the first thing visitors see as they arrive. This mural project is an opportunity to welcome travelers to their Florida destination and visually highlight the award-winning beaches, nature, culture, and arts in Pinellas County.
“We are excited to add murals to our collection of public art at PIE,” said Michele Routh, St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport public relations director. “Mural art will be an important piece of the PIE in showcasing a diversity of Florida artists at the airport. The new murals will boldly express ‘vacation starts now’ to our passengers as we welcome them to our arts and beach destination.”
These murals are scheduled to begin in October 2022 and are slated for completion by late fall in 2022. The artist call opened July 5 and will close on Aug. 1. A ribbon-cutting, where the community will be able to see the finished project, will be announced later. The artists who will create these murals will be chosen by a panel made up of a combination of a Creative Pinellas representative, PIE representatives, a Pinellas County-based mural artist, art curators or other members of the arts community in Pinellas County.
Artists interested in applying for this project can visit www.creativepinellas.org/PIEGate12 for the applications, call details, a budget and timeline. In an effort to build a stronger representation of the diversity of artists and the Pinellas County community; Black, Indigenous, and People of Color, LGBTQ+ and women muralists are strongly encouraged to apply.
St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport is a commercial service airport with 65 non-stop flights primarily serving a leisure service market with over $1 billion economic impact.
For more information about Creative Pinellas, visit creativepinellas.
