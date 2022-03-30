TAMPA — Veteran R&B group New Edition will headline “The Culture Tour” when it arrives in the Tampa Bay area for one show on Thursday, April 7, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $59.50. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
New Edition will be joined by well-known R&B artists Charlie Wilson and Jodeci. “The Culture Tour” kicked off its 30-city run in February at a show in Columbus, Georgia.
In 1983, New Edition released their debut single “Candy Girl” off their self-titled album, hitting No.1 on the Billboard Hot Black Single Charts. The song jumped ahead of Michael Jackson’s “Beat It.” Since then, New Edition has released more than six studio albums, received multiple Soul Train and American Music Awards, as well as a Grammy Award nomination.
In 2017, BET Network released their three-part biopic. “The New Edition Story” aired over three consecutive nights. The mini-series attracted 29 million total viewers. That same year, the network honored them with the BET Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing the group as one of the innovators of R&B. They have remained one of the most influential R&B groups of the last 30 years and counting, catapulting the solo careers of Bobby Brown, Johnny Gill, and Ralph Tresvant, and Bell Biv DeVoe.
Viewers experienced a sense of nostalgia during the American Music Awards in November 2021, when New Edition performed alongside 1980s boy band New Kids on the Block. Often credited as the creators of the modern-day boy bands, New Edition will attract fans old and new. Starring all six members — including Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant, and Johnny Gill — this is the group’s first tour since 2014.
With a career spanning over four decades, Charlie Wilson — also known as “Uncle Charlie” — is one of the few names in music that resonate with multiple generations of music lovers. Beginning as the co-founder/lead singer for The Gap Band, Wilson later embarked on a successful solo career garnering 13 Grammy awards nominations, 11 NAACP Image Awards (including two wins), the BMI Icon Award in 2005, and the 2009 Soul Train Icon Award. His No. 1 solo hits include “Charlie, Last Name Wilson,” “There Goes My Baby,” and “You Are.” In 2020 and 2009, he was named Billboard magazine's No. 1 Adult R&B Male Artist and remains the Top Adult Male Artist with the most No. 1s in three decades. He was honored by BET with a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013 with an all-star tribute by Justin Timberlake, Pharrell Williams, and Snoop Dogg.
Representing a sound that shaped ’90s R&B, Jodeci debuted its first album, “Forever My Lady,” in 1991 and have sold more than 20 million records worldwide. The group has been the soundtrack to many music lover’s most memorable moments for over 30 years with hit songs "Forever My Lady,” "Stay,” and "Come and Talk To Me."