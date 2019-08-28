TAMPA — Talib Kweli will take the stage as part of the Obknoxious Party, set for Sunday, Sept. 1, 6 p.m., at Crowbar, 1812 N. 17th St., Tampa.
Tickets start at $30. For venue information, call 813-241-8600 or visit www.crowbarybor.com. For tickets, visit Eventbrite.com.
More than 20 years into his prolific career, the Brooklyn, New York, native stands as one of the most gifted lyricists, acclaimed rappers and in-demand performers in music today. He has earned his reputation as one of the most socially aware and politically insightful rappers to emerge in the last 20 years.
“I’m a touring artist,” Kweli said on his website. “I’m an artist that’s internationally known. I’m not just a local artist at this point in my career. I’m cognizant of the fact that what I do is beyond where it started. I’m trying to reach the apex of where I am now, but without turning my back on or dismissing what I’ve done before.”
After nearly 20 years of releasing mesmerizing music, Kweli stands as one of the world’s most talented and most accomplished hip-hop artists. Whether working with Mos Def as one-half of Black Star, partnering with producer Hi-Tek for Reflection Eternal, releasing landmark solo material or collaborating with Kanye West, Pharrell Williams, Just Blaze, J Dilla, or Madlib, Kweli commands attention by delivering top-tier lyricism, crafting captivating stories and showing the ability to rhyme over virtually any type of instrumental.
In 2011, Kweli founded Javotti Media, which is self-defined as “a platform for independent thinkers and doers.” Kweli has set out to make Javotti Media into a media powerhouse that releases music, films and books.
The hip-hop luminary released “Radio Silence,” his eighth studio album, in 2017.
Along with Kweli, the show will feature a number of MCs, including Dynasty. Sam E. Hues, Jinx, Demi Nova and Crown Marquiss also will perform.